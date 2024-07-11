Highlights Chaos erupted post-Uruguay vs Colombia game as players fought fans in the stands.

Uruguay captain Giminez claimed his team were simply protecting their families.

Darwin Nunez was seen fighting and throwing a chair at Colombia supporters.

Chaos erupted after Uruguay's 1-0 loss to Colombia in the Copa America semi-finals, as Darwin Nunez and several of his teammates were seen entering the crowd and fighting with a group of supporters. The Liverpool man could be seen throwing punches at fans as security tried to step in and separate the brawl.

It was a wild scene, but according to the Uruguay captain, Jose Maria Giminez, the players were just protecting their families and it all originated from some fans who were drunk and couldn't handle their alcohol. Coming into Copa America, Uruguay were one of the tournament's favourites to win the whole thing. Marcelo Bielsa has them playing some incredible football and many expected them to go all the way.

Related Ranking the 12 Top Scorers in Copa America History Some of the best South American players in history have lit up the continental competition. Here's a rundown of the Copa America's leading scorers.

That won't be the case, though, and a lone strike from Jefferson Lerma in the first half was enough to send Colombia to the final where they will take on Lionel Messi and Argentina. The match will most likely remembered for what unfolded afterwards in the stands, rather than what happened on the pitch.

Nunez and Company Didn't Hold Back

The brawl was intense

While it can't have been easy losing in the Copa America semi-finals, no one expected to see Uruguay's players engage in what eventually became a mass brawl with the Colombia fans. Nunez and his teammates lost it and didn't hold back when they entered the stands, throwing some wild punches at the supporters.

It was chaotic, but now, the nation's captain has explained why his teammates an fellow countrymen were so enraged and fighting with the fans, and it all came down to a few Colombia supporters who weren't capable of handling their alcohol.

Giminez Said His Teammates Were Protecting Their Families

They were in the stands too

Whatever happened really ticked off the Uruguay players and Nunez was even seen throwing a chair at supporters after the match wrapped up. According to his captain, the team were just trying to protect their family who were sharing the stands with what happened to be some very drunk Colombia supporters.

"Let me say something before they cut you off because they won't let us speak into the microphone, they don't want me to say anything about what's going on but this is a disaster. Please be careful, our families are in the stands, there are little newborn babies. It was a disaster; there was no police and we had to defend our families. "This is the fault of two or three people who had a few too many drinks and don't know how to drink."

The South American footballing body, CONMEBOL, revealed they were investigating the incident afterwards and released a statement in which they 'strongly condemned' the violence.