Highlights Liverpool's Darwin Nunez can play in Copa America third-place play-off amid brawl probe with Colombia fans.

Nunez and Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur face long bans, but a punishment is not expected before Saturday's game.

The forward and some of his teammates jumped into the stands to fight with Colombian supporters.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will be allowed to play in the Copa America third-place play-off as he awaits punishment for his actions following Uruguay's loss against Colombia on Wednesday night. In the aftermath of the hotly contested semi-final, Nunez and several of his teammates could be seen jumping into the crowd and getting involved in a brawl with opposition fans, with security having to drag the stars away.

While length bans are expected to be slapped onto the 25-year-old and the likes of Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur, none of Marcelo Bielsa's side will be exempt from playing in the bronze medal match as the outcome of the ongoing investigation into the incident is not set to be decided before Saturday night.

CONMEBOL Release Statement

The families of Uruguayan players were reportedly targeted by Colombia fans

It has been alleged that the melee stemmed from abuse that was being hurled towards the families of the Uruguay squad, with captain Jose Maria Gimenez stating on a live broadcast that the players were trying to protect their loved ones. The Atletico Madrid star also claimed that there were no police on the scene to help.

In the hours that followed the incident, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), released a statement confirming that an investigation was underway and condemning the actions of all parties involved:

"CONMEBOL has opened an investigation to understand the sequence of events and the responsibilities of those involved in the acts of violence that occurred at the end of the match between the national teams of Uruguay and Colombia. We want to reaffirm and warn that no action will be tolerated that tarnishes this global football celebration, which involves both players and fans who were present in the stadium. It is unacceptable that an incident like this turns passion into violence. Therefore, no behavior that harms the sporting competition will be tolerated. Therefore, no behaviour that harms the sporting competition and the most beuatiful spectacle in the world, which belongs to the entire football family, will be tolerated."

It is not yet known when the investigation will conclude. However, it is not expected to keep Nunez or any of his teammates out for the clash against Canada in North Carolina.

Liverpool Plan To Speak With Nunez

It is believed that the forward's club, Liverpool, are keen to find out more about what transpired and what led to the mass brawl after Wednesday's fixture before making any judgement on the matter. There is a possibility that despite it being a CONMEBOL investigation, a potential ban for Nunez could also extend to his domestic affairs.

As per Yahoo Sports, if a punishment is imposed on the player, it may lead to FIFA stepping in and extending the ban to include all football, rather than just international games. As of now, CONMEBOL does not have the jurisdiction to enact such a consequence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The longest suspension in Premier League history was handed to Joey Barton, who missed 13 months of action.

A similar incident in recent memory saw Eric Dier confront fans after a game between Tottenham and Norwich City. Despite claiming to be protecting his brother, the Englishman was handed a four-game suspension and a £40,000 fine.