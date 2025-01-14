The Premier League have released a statement to suggest that David Brooks escaped seeing a red card in Bournemouth’s top flight meeting with Chelsea as his 'challenge' on Marc Cucurella was, although reckless, not considered to be violent conduct.

Cole Palmer deftly slotted home past Mark Travers to give the hosts the lead within 13 minutes before Justin Kluivert hit back from the spot. With the game poised at 1-1 and it all to play for, the west Londoners found themselves on the wrong side of a refereeing decision.

In the second half, as the west Londoners were looking to initiate a potentially dangerous counterattack, Welsh wide man Brooks prevented Cucurella from gaining yards on him by obstructing his run and pulling on his hair, thus leaving him in a heap on the floor.

Referee Rob Jones issued Brooks, regarded as Bournemouth's most likeable player right now, a yellow card for bringing down the Spaniard while his side were on the break. And, by order of those at Stockley Park, he took a look at his monitor.

Much to the frustration of the home contingent inside Stamford Bridge, after reviewing the incident on the pitch side monitor, the official stood firm on his decision and kept the red card in his back pocket. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to back Jones' decision of giving the Cherries winger merely a yellow, the Premier League wrote:

"VAR recommended an on-field review for a possible red card to Brooks for violent conduct. Upon review, the referee deemed that the challenge on Cucurella was a reckless action and not violent conduct - and issued a yellow card for Brooks."

The controversial incident between Brooks and Cucurella is not the first time that the latter's hair has been at the centre of theatrics this season. Earlier in 2024/25, Southampton defender Jack Stephens saw red for pulling the Spaniard's hair - but Brooks managed to escape the same consequence.

Related 15 Best Left-Backs in the Premier League Right Now We take a look at the current 15 best left-backs in the Premier League, including Luke Shaw, Lucas Digne and Andrew Robertson.

Enzo Maresca and his entourage felt aggrieved by Jones' decision to merely hand Brooks a caution given that, just over ten minutes later, Bournemouth hitman Antoine Semenyo burst forward to give the Cherries the lead.