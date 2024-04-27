Highlights David de Gea left Manchester United at the end of last season after Erik ten Hag had decided he wanted a new goalkeeper.

United initially planned to keep De Gea but a string of errors towards the end of the 2022-23 campaign prompted a U-turn.

There has been interest in the Spaniard but he is seemingly in no rush to return to the game after a 14-year career at the highest level.

David de Gea could lay claim to being Manchester United's best player during the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. The Spanish goalkeeper won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, decided by supporters, four times in five years between 2014 and 2018 and was the team's saviour on a regular basis.

However, in his final season with the club he was more error-prone, and Erik ten Hag's desire to bring in a more modern, ball-playing goalkeeper spelled the end of De Gea's Old Trafford stay. Surprisingly, the former Atletico Madrid stopper is yet to return to football and remains a free agent.

Despite leaving United, De Gea was in Manchester this week, doing some individual training at Altrincham's J Davidson Stadium. The 33-year-old uploaded the clip of him training alongside the caption: "We remember. We rebuild. We come back stronger."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David de Gea has the fourth-highest amount of Premier League clean sheets of all-time (147). Only Petr Cech (202), David James (169) and Mark Schwarzer (152) have more.

Ten Hag U-turn Led to De Gea Exit

Dutchman lost patience after multiple errors

De Gea won the Premier League's Golden Glove award for keeping the most clean sheets in the division during his final season at United but did not fill his defenders with confidence with the ball at his feet.

Andre Onana replaced De Gea as United's first-choice goalkeeper last summer, joining the Red Devils in a big-money move from Inter Milan. Onana made a multitude of errors during his first few weeks at United but has recovered from that rocky start and has been one of the team's best players this season.

As for De Gea, he is not strapped for cash after pocketing £375,000 every week for the duration of his final United contract and is clearly taking his time to decide what to do next, having been linked with a number of clubs during his time out of the game.

De Gea's United exit was not particularly pretty. United had initially planned on keeping De Gea up until the final stages of last season, when Ten Hag U-turned following a string of mistakes against Sevilla, West Ham and Manchester City.

The mistake against City for their winning goal in the FA Cup final prompted Ten Hag to hint that a change would be made over the summer. "Say it like this, we are in the right direction," he said. "But there are occasions in the game, issues in the game we have to improve, definitely, if we want to make the next step and win trophies."

In his pomp De Gea was the world's best in his position but expectations on goalkeepers have shifted dramatically in recent years and there was no clamour from elite clubs to sign him when he became a free agent.

What De Gea Has Been Doing Since Leaving United

Goalkeeper enjoying time away from the spotlight

The Athletic reported earlier this year that De Gea was ;spending his time playing padel, staying fit, going out for dinners with friends, running an esports team and attending United Women's matches.;

It was reported that De Gea held talks with teams across Europe last summer but that nothing could be agreed, with the goalkeeper reluctant to play for a team lower down the leagues. De Gea is also said to be in no rush to return to football having spent 14 years at the highest level across his spells with Atletico and United.

De Gea gave serious consideration to retiring last summer but has kept his cards close to his chest publicly. There have been links with a return to Spain as well as Saudi Arabia, while Newcastle weighed up the possibility of moving for him in January following a serious injury to Nick Pope.

It's claimed that even clubs in Saudi Arabia were unwilling to match De Gea's United salary, and that he would only consider moving there for a lucrative offer given his family would be unlikely to join him in the Middle East.

A move to the west coast of the United States is said to appeal, while he would also be open to playing for one of Europe's top clubs again. Ultimately, though, De Gea is seemingly in no rush to revive his career and his enjoying his time away from the spotlight.