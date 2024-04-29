Highlights David Raya has become a top goalkeeper for Arsenal in the Premier League since joining from Brentford.

However, photos of him from a number of years ago show that his appearance looks quite different these days.

It all relates to a bad injury suffered during his time at Blackburn Rovers.

David Raya has turned out to be a shrewd piece of business for Arsenal this season. Having initially signed on a season-long loan, it has already been decided that the Spaniard's stay at the Emirates will be a more permanent one.

With 18 clean sheets in 38 appearances in all competitions, one can hardly blame Mikel Arteta for being desperate to keep the 28-year-old beyond this season. As well as things are going for Raya now, that hasn't always been the case.

In fact, the goalkeeper's career could've looked very different if he didn't have the mental strength to overcome a horrific injury that he suffered during his time at Blackburn Rovers. It was so bad, in fact, that his appearance now looks quite different.

Raya's Facial Injury at Blackburn

The goalkeeper required reconstructive surgery

For those who have been following Raya's career for a long time, they would likely have noticed the change in the Spaniard's appearance. This is due to an incident that took place in 2018 as former Premier League winners Blackburn took on West Bromwich Albion.

During the game, which finished 1-1, the shot-stopper collided with striker Jay Rodriguez and ended up with a broken nose as a result. The injury was so gruesome that many of those on the field couldn't bear to look. Due to the severity of the injury, Raya had to receive oxygen from an oxygen mask and was immediately transported to a hospital.

As per the Daily Mail, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray revealed at full-time just how bad the injury was in explicit detail:

"The players were feeling sick with what they saw. "He is in hospital. The bone at the top has been pushed into the skull almost and the nose is sort of hanging off really. The players could not look at it, it was that bad."

Rodriguez, who is known for spells at Burnley and Southampton, was left feeling incredibly guilty about his part in proceedings despite it being completely accidental. He stated:

"It's not nice to see. I was chasing the ball, I tried to get out of the way, but I've caught him with the top of my foot. I've been told he's gone to hospital and I'm gutted about that."

Incredibly, Raya was not ruled out for a significant period of time. The Catalan native was forced to wear a protective mask upon his return, but was able to avoid any reconstructive surgery until the end of the season.

Although he initially feared the worst, the Spain international was undeterred and admitted to having zero intentions of letting it impact his style of goalkeeping. He told the Lancashire Telegraph:

"It can happen to anyone, it can happen with a header to a centre-back, so that won't change my type of play or anything."

Raya opted to put off his surgery due to the fact that had he chosen to have it immediately after the injury occurred, he would've missed up to eight weeks of action. Not wanting to be unavailable for such a prolonged period, the former Brentford man showed commendable courage in returning between the sticks within two weeks of the accident. It is this type of character that has helped establish him as the new number one in north London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Raya has a much higher pass completion rate (64.33%) than Aaron Ramsdale (55.58) in the Premier League this season.

David Raya's Career So Far

Arsenal star has had an unusual journey to the top

Raya's path to being one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League has been far from smooth sailing. At 16, the six-foot sweeper-keeper made the life-changing decision to uproot his entire life and move to Lancashire in order to join Blackburn Rovers.

Following a loan spell at Southport, Raya was able to break into the first team at Ewood Park. He would go on to make 108 appearances for the club, and managed 32 clean sheets in that period.

This caught the attention of Brentford, who snapped him up in 2019. Raya was pivotal in the Bees' efforts to get promoted to the Premier League and spent his first two seasons in England's top flight excelling under Thomas Frank.

After 161 appearances for the Hounslow side, the Brentford number one was targetted by compatriot Arteta. Seen as a ball-playing and cross-preventing alternative to Aaron Ramsdale, Raya was signed on an initial loan deal and soon became the main man in between the sticks as the Englishman was ousted to the bench. It was reported earlier in the season that the pair were not responding well to the internal competition, although it has become apparent which one has the bigger future at the Emirates.

