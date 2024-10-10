Key Takeaways Now an Arsenal star, Declan Rice switched from Ireland to England in 2019.

He did so due to England's record and experience in international tournaments.

The midfielder qualified for both nations through his grandparents and it was not an easy decision to make.

Declan Rice made one of the most controversial decisions in recent memory in 2019 when he switched international allegiances from the Republic of Ireland to England. Irish fans have since branded him as one of the biggest traitors in football due to his actions – which they have never forgotten about.

The now-Arsenal midfielder played three times for Ireland before making the switch – and he has gone on to become one of the Three Lions' most important players. He played every match at Euro 2020, the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024, shining in the middle of the park even if they fell short of glory.

Rice returned to Ireland to play them in September 2024, scoring during a routine 2-0 win in Dublin. He has received death threats and criticism – including during the match – ever since he made the switch. We have decided to outline why he made the switch and why England was his chosen nation.

Why Declan Rice Chose to Play For England

It was an incredibly challenging decision for him

In 2019, Rice announced that he had chosen to play for England despite playing three matches for Ireland. None of the matches he played for the boys in green were competitive – just friendlies – so he still qualified for the Three Lions. Rice made the switch, which he made clear was tough, due to England's international tournament record.

England were on an upward trajectory. They had just reached the World Cup semi-finals the year before – and they had a host of new talent thriving under former manager Gareth Southgate. Ireland failed to qualify for the World Cup and looked to be going into a rut.

Rice did meet with the Irish manager at the time, Mick McCarthy, and his assistant, Robbie Keane. The manager said that the midfielder was a potential future captain of Ireland and that he would build the team around Rice should he decide to play for the country, but that was clearly not enough.

Putting his own interests first, Rice chose England after a string of impressive performances in the Premier League for England. When making the decision, the midfielder confided in his brother, Connor, father Sean and partner Lauren Fryer about the merits and pitfalls of playing for both nations. Mark Noble also reportedly provided advice to him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rice has now made 60 appearances for England, scoring four goals.

Alongside this, Southgate also had to persuade him to play for the Three Lions after several conversations. The former player said during an interview via the Sun: “Well, first we had to convince him that it would be a good decision. I think that's being borne out by the tournaments we've been in, and the huge matches he's played in.”

“If I think back to some of the early big games which almost every match was the biggest match of his life, now he's won a European trophy; he's now involved in big matches with his club.”

How Rice Qualified For Both Nations

He was born in England but had Irish grandparents

It's not a common thing for players to switch nationalities. The best players to do so have always taken a leap of faith – and they all have to qualify for both in the first place. Rice was born in London, England, but his paternal grandparents were from Cork, Ireland.

This meant that he could play for both, with the former Chelsea academy star playing for Ireland as a youngster. He was named Ireland's U17 Player of the Year in 2017, whilst also featuring for the U19s and U21s. However, it's clear his connection to the country was not strong enough to ignore England.

When he made the decision, Rice released a statement announcing that it had been a difficult decision to stop playing for England. He said it was done due to what he believed was best for the future. “This has been an extremely difficult decision and, in all honesty, not one I ever expected to be making at this stage of my career,” he stated in 2019. “Like so many people around the world, I consider myself to be of mixed nationality. I am a proud Englishman, having been born and raised in London.

“However, I am just as proud of my family’s Irish heritage and my affinity and connection with the country. I have equal respect and love for both England and Ireland and, therefore, the national team I choose to represent is not a clear-cut, simple selection. Particularly not for a young lad who never dreamed of being in this position.

“Ultimately, it is a personal decision that I have made with my heart and my head, based on what I believe is best for my future.”

When Rice scored against England in September 2024, he also chose not to celebrate due to his Irish connections. "It was an amazing feeling to score, but I was never going to celebrate. My nan and grandad are not here anymore, and I think it would have been disrespectful to them and, obviously, my dad was here as well," he said post-match.