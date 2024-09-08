Declan Rice has revealed the reason he refused to wear the captain's armband during England's 2-0 Nations League win over the Republic of Ireland. The Arsenal midfielder was right in the thick of the action as he both scored and provided an assist on his return to the Aviva Stadium.

The 25-year-old opted not to celebrate after firing a wonderful effort into the top corner of the Irish goal due to his family connections with the nation. Rice represented the men in green at youth level before switching allegiances to represent the Three Lions as a senior international.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Declan Rice's strike against the Republic of Ireland was only his fourth goal for England.

He would then play a huge role in the second goal as he was involved in some brilliant build-up play down the right flank. He then cut the ball across to Jack Grealish - another former Ireland international - who swept it into the far corner. Amid a brilliant performance on the pitch, fans may have missed Rice's refusal of the captain's armband.

Kane Tried to Hand Him the Armband

John Stones ended up captaining the Three Lions instead

Harry Kane is the England captain and the Bayern Munich striker was burdened with the responsibility for the majority of the clash in Dublin. However, when the 30-year-old was substituted, his initial response was to try and hand the armband to Rice, who promptly turned down the opportunity. Kane would then hand it to John Stones instead.

Rice has now spoken out on the decision to point his teammate in the Manchester City star's direction. The midfielder claimed (per The Mirror):

"Kane tried to give me the armband but Stonesy is more senior and experienced than me. I just said to Harry, 'Probably John deserves it more than me. I said to give it to John.' That was it. It doesn't need to be made into a bigger thing. John is one of the more senior ones. Usually he is captain when Harry doesn't play, so it was the right decision."

The decision was as simple as recognising Stones, who is five years his senior, was still on the pitch and Rice showed respect for the pecking order. There's little doubt the Gunners' ace will one day captain his country, but his return to Ireland wasn't the day.

Rice Stars in England Win

The opposition couldn't get near him

In Lee Carsley's first game as the interim manager, Rice was the star of the show in the engine room. He showcased his new-found attacking ability, which has developed significantly during his time at Arsenal. Rice was involved in a lot of the good play going forward in a routine first match under the new boss.

Playing alongside Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo, the energetic anchorman was given license to get forward a lot more than he previously had in the national side. With his well-taken goal and assist, Carsley will hope the 25-year-old can continue to add end product to his game regularly going forward. Next up for Rice and his teammates is a home Nations League clash against Finland.