One of the most controversial moments of the Premier League season so far was Declan Rice's sending off during Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. The two sides met on Saturday afternoon and the midfielder was sent off in the second half after receiving his second yellow card of the game. Rice was given a second booking and dismissed after he appeared to kick the ball away once Brighton had won a free-kick.

The referee in control, Chris Kavanagh, decided that the act was delaying the restart and decided to show Rice the yellow and send him off as a result. The moment sparked controversy, with many thinking it was extremely harsh. Mikel Arteta slammed the officials for it, while Fabian Hurzeler defended it.

To make matters even worse for Arsenal, Joao Pedro did something similar in the first half, kicking the ball away after the Gunners won a throw-in, but he wasn't shown a yellow card for it. He then went on to score the Seagulls' equaliser after Rice's dismissal. Now, a rules expert has revealed why the Brighton man escaped any form of punishment, while the Arsenal star didn't.

Why Rice Was Shown a Yellow Card

Kavanagh deemed his act delaying the restart

Just minutes into the second half, Brighton won a free-kick and it appeared as though they were trying to take it quickly when Joel Veltman went to kick the ball up the pitch, but cleaned Rice out instead after the Arsenal midfielder gently prodded it away with his foot. The Englishman barely touched the ball, but Kavanagh decided that his action delayed the restart of the game.

According to ESPN's rules expert, Dale Johnson, kicking the ball away in itself isn't an automatic cautionable offence, it's the impact, delaying the taking of a restart, which determines any sanction. As Kavanagh decided the act stopped the Seagulls from taking the free-kick, he was shown his second yellow card and he was sent off.

Why Pedro Wasn't Shown a Yellow Card

The forward avoided any punishment

While Rice's act, however minor as it was, was deemed as delaying the restart by Kavanagh, Pedro's incident in the first half wasn't. After Arsenal won a throw-in, the Brighton forward fired the ball across the pitch quite deliberately, but according to Johnson, he wasn't booked for doing so as Kavanagh decided it wasn't delaying the restart of the game.

"The referee decided that as the ball had run out of play, and there wasn't an Arsenal player within the vicinity (the ball was running away) to take a quick throw-in, it wasn't worth a yellow."

The explanation will likely do little to satisfy Arsenal fans who have been airing their grievances about the situation online. The incident means Rice won't be available for the Gunners' north London derby with Tottenham Hotspur after the international break. Anyone who wants to beat City to the league title can't afford to drop many points and losing Rice to suspension could be costly.