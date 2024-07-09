Highlights Deebo Samuel needs to step up if Aiyuk is traded, providing a spark with increased usage in run and passing attack.

Samuel must become the team's most explosive playmaker and provide relief in the run game for McCaffrey.

With Aiyuk's departure, Deebo would see increased opportunities in the red zone to maintain the 49ers' offensive efficiency.

There have been many conversations about Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors, but there haven't been many discussions on how the San Francisco 49ers offense will be impacted if he is indeed traded. If Aiyuk is on the move, Deebo Samuel will be forced to step up his game.

While Aiyuk wants to remain with the 49ers, there has been no progress in contract talks even after the team and player met recently. There's still a chance that Aiyuk could remain in San Francisco long-term, but at this point, they have to be realistic, and the 49ers should be prepared for what the offense could look like without him in 2025.

Deebo Samuel's Career Statistics Year Receptions Receiving Yards Rushes Rush Yards Total TDs 2019 57 802 14 159 6 2020 33 391 8 26 1 2021 77 1,405 59 365 14 2022 56 632 42 232 5 2023 60 892 37 225 12

The 49ers have plenty of talent on offense outside Aiyuk and Samuel, including George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and recently drafted wide receiver, Ricky Pearsall.

Pearsall will eventually fit in with the rest of the offense, but until then, Samuel needs to play at a top-five level in a scenario where Aiyuk is traded. Deebo has been productive throughout his career, but the 49ers absolutely need him to replicate his success in 2021 if his WR buddy does in fact kick rocks.

Replacing Aiyuk's Explosiveness

49ers' could use a return to the 2021 version of himself from Deebo

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Back in 2021, Samuel was the explosive playmaker in the 49ers offense. Now, the torch has been passed to Aiyuk. Deebo was more effective as a pass catcher in 2023 as opposed to 2022, but Aiyuk still led the team in yards-per-reception, with 17.9 YPC, which was actually food for second in the entire league.

Both players have averaged 14.6 YPC throughout their career in San Francisco, though Deebo has been slightly less consistent over the years.

If Aiyuk were traded, it would be mandatory for Deebo to become the team's most explosive playmaker. Whether it be in the passing game or the run game, the 49ers would need Samuel to be the big play threat at all times.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite Deebo Samuel being viewed as the big-play guy, Brandon Aiyuk has eclipsed him in 20+ yard receptions in 2020 (10 to 8), in 2022 (17-7), and 2023 (28-15). Samuel did finish 3rd in the NFL in that category in his big 2021 campaign, with 24.

Brock Purdy helped lead a ridiculously explosive 49ers offense in 2023 that was characterized by big plays. If Aiyuk is gone, Deebo needs to create more chunk plays to help keep the offense's explosive nature to them.

Provide Relief In Run Game To McCaffrey

49ers'need to be able to run the ball more with Deebo, as McCaffrey's workload decreases

Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports

What makes Samuel unique is his ability to run the football, which he may need to do more as McCaffrey's workload is expected to decrease. However, throughout the last three seasons, Deebo's usage in the run game has consistently decreased.

Samuel Carries 2021-2023 Year Carries 2021 59 2022 42 2023 37

There were reports that Samuel didn't want to be treated like a hybrid RB/WR in 2022, according to Bleacher Report, a far cry from his happiness with naming himself a "wide-back" during his epic 2021 campaign, which may be why his usage has decreased in the last two seasons.

If Aiyuk is gone and Kyle Shanahan is looking to reduce McCaffrey's workload, then Samuel has to take more snaps at the running back position. When Deebo is in the backfield, it gives the 49ers offense a dimension that most NFL offenses don't have.

Increased Usage In Red Zone

Deebo would need additional opportunities in the red zone

Credit: Michael Chow / The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's surprising that, as versatile as Samuel is as an offensive weapon, he only has two seasons in his five-year NFL career with 10+ total touchdowns. Aiyuk has never been an ultra-productive red zone wide receiver, but his departure would leave approximately seven or eight vacant touchdowns a season. As a veteran wide receiver, Deebo makes the most sense of the 49ers skill players to eat up those vacated targets.

Samuel is already a much more popular option in the red zone for Purdy, as the versatile bruiser had 17 red zone targets to lead the team in 2023, compared to Aiyuk's nine. Screens, swing passes, crossing routes, and any other plays where Samuel can get the ball early and use his vision and strength to bowl his way to pay dirt make him the perfect weapon inside the 20.

There's a clear difference in how Aiyuk is used in the red zone versus Samuel. Aiyuk is an elite route runner that can find the soft spots in coverage to provide Purdy with an open receiver. Samuel relies much more on creativity within the offense, either in the run game or near the line of scrimmage as a pass catcher, leveraging his yards-after-catch abilities.

Even if Aiyuk isn't traded, this is probably an aspect of the red zone offense that Shanahan should tap into more. But if Aiyuk is gone, Deebo needs to be their guy outside of McCaffrey, especially in the red zone.

An Aiyuk departure would require every 49ers skill player to step up, but especially Deebo. If Deebo could perform at the level he did in 2021, then the 49ers offense would be in good shape despite losing an All-Pro wide receiver.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.