Deivid Washington's proposed move from Chelsea to Strasbourg on transfer deadline day sparked outrage on social media, before collapsing at the 11th hour. The Brazilian forward signed from Santos in 2023 for a fee in the region of £13.5 million but was touted to move to Ligue 1 after just one season at Stamford Bridge.

The fee involved in the proposed deal raised a few eyebrows as the Blues were reported to have agreed a deal to sell the striker to the French outfit for around £17.5 million, making a £4 million profit in the process. Washington has made just two appearances for the west London club during his stint and managed a total of 28 minutes on the pitch in those games.

It's not unusual for a promising 19-year-old attacker to increase in value, but the circumstances behind the proposed transfer got people talking, with Chelsea making a desperate plight to stay out of more trouble with the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules.

Proposed Washington Deal Caused Controversy

The two clubs involved have the same owners

The main reason behind the outrage at the deal is due to the relationship between Chelsea and Strasbourg. BlueCo own both clubs, raising suspicion about the profit the Premier League side have made from the deal. Similar questions were raised when Savio swapped City Football Group-owned Girona for Manchester City earlier in the summer.

The Blues have moved on a lot of their young players during the summer transfer window to raise funds to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules. Ian Maatsen, Omari Hutchinson and Lewis Hall are just a few players that have made their way out of the Stamford Bridge exit door.

Chelsea, needing to raise €20 million in their accounts, were eager for the transfer to go through, even though Strasbourg wasn't looking for a forward and wasn't particularly interested in Washington, who would have been their record signing, ESPN sources have also claimed.

Many rival fans online have taken the matter seriously, accusing Chelsea of bending the rules and ultimately cheating. One fan commented: RC Strasbourg is owned by Todd Boehly as well. Proper money laundering club. @premierleague, are you blind? This club must get relegated." Meanwhile, a second comment said: "This must be illegal lol."

Chelsea's Relationship With Strasbourg

This isn't the first time the clubs have come under fire

A similar move made earlier in the summer - Diego Moreira from Chelsea to Strasbourg for €9m -- is already under review by FIFA and the Premier League according to sources from ESPN, and it appears lightning has struck twice on the West End, as the Blues reportedly called off the deadline day deal after the governing bodies raised concerns yet again.

Washington's move would have broken Strasbourg's previous transfer record as their partnership with Chelsea continues to grow. Players have moved between the clubs on loan previously, with Djordje Petrovic sent to the French top-flight for the 2024/25 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Deivid Washington would have become Strasbourg's most expensive signing of all time, overtaking Abakar Sylla's £16.8m move from Club Brugge in 2023.

Chelsea's transfer business has been put under the microscope ever since the current regime took over from Roman Abramovich in 2022. Todd Boehly has been the face of the company behind ther chaotic dealings at the club, which has seen a revolving door of talent on the blue side of London. Enzo Maresca still has an extremely bloated squad despite the likes of Conor Gallagher, Omari Hutchinson, and others being moved on.