After the Denver Broncos released Russell Wilson to eat the biggest dead cap hit in NFL history, they now face an uncertain future at the most important position in sports.

Head coach Sean Payton, whom the team traded a first and second-round pick to acquire prior to the 2023 campaign, described the possibility of Denver moving up from their current perch at No. 12 in the 2024 NFL draft as "realistic" to the NFL Network.

After infamously naming the 2022 Broncos as “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL,” Payton needs to show some hope for the future. General manager George Paton is living in a pressure cooker. Whether that growth comes in the form of a highly drafted quarterback, a big-time trade, or simply more wins depends on the cost of moving up in the draft and the quality of the candidates available.

State of the Broncos

Needs at multiple premium positions

Denver’s roster looks like one of the weaker top-to-bottom units, especially after releasing former All-Pro safety Justin Simmons. There are concerning holes in the passing game on both sides of the ball: CB2, wide receiver, and tight end could all use some refreshers.

Simmons and All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain were the only Broncos players to crack ESPN's top 100 prior to the season. Since then, Jerry Jeudy was traded, starting center Lloyd Cushenberry departed, and rookie WR Marvin Mims flashed some potential, but the roster looks largely unchanged after a disappointing start to the 2024 offseason.

At wideout, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick can provide depth, but they lack a true number-one target. The offensive line also has some pieces but needs a left tackle. Obviously, they don’t have a ton of money to play with either, thanks to the Wilson salary anchor. Though they currently have about $18.7 million in cap space (14th in the NFL), that's a smoke screen, as Wilson's dead money has yet to take effect.

What To Do in Denver

Being responsible isn’t always an NFL virtue

With so many holes, the responsible course of action would be to not trade a boatload of future assets for a rookie QB entering a terrible situation and instead start building a solid foundation to help prop up a young signal caller in 2025. However, NFL teams during the offseason often act like drunk teenagers during spring break, especially when general managers and head coaches start to feel pressure from fans and owners.

If you’re George Paton, author of one of the worst trades in sports history, hot doesn’t begin to describe the temperature of your seat. Paton can also rationalize trading up for a QB by possibly saying to himself:

We were 8-9 last season with Wilson and Jarrett Stidham throwing up uninspiring garbage. If we get a real QB in here, Payton can work his magic, maybe we vie for a playoff spot, and I keep my job.

The number one priority of a GM is not to be a responsible steward of a franchise, but to ensure his own future employment. With that in mind, here’s what it might cost to get their QB of the future.

Broncos Draft Trade Options

The trade market in the top 10 of the draft could be unusually busy

The game of musical chairs for rookie quarterbacks features five players: Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, and Denver for four “chairs”: Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, and Jayden Daniels. Of course, not all the teams might like all the options.

When the San Francisco 49ers traded up from No. 12 (where Denver is currently slotted to pick) to No. 3 a few years ago, it cost three firsts and a third in exchange for Trey Lance (ouch!). For the Niners, who have had an incomprehensibly stacked roster for about five years now, it turned out to be only a marginal disaster.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trey Lance's 4 starts are the second-fewest for a QB who was drafted with a top 10 pick since 1970. The only one with fewer, Rich Campbell, who was drafted No. 6 overall in 1981, never got a chance to start even one game for the Green Bay Packers because of a perceived lack of arm strength, though he did appear in relief in 7 contests.

Since 2017, there have been 10 draft day trades involving the selection of a QB, and to call it a mixed bag would be an understatement. While there have been five elite QBs acquired in these deals, the other five range from "not sure yet" to downright bust.

Last 10 Draft Day Trades for QBs Year QB Team Moving Up Move Up Draft Compensation (+ Pick Used on QB) 2023 Bryce Young Panthers 9 to 1 2023 2nd, 2024 1st, 2025 2nd, WR D.J. Moore 2021 Trey Lance 49ers 12 to 3 2022 1st, 2022 3rd, 2023 1st 2021 Justin Fields Bears 20 to 11 2021 5th, 2022 1st, 2022 4th 2020 Jordan Love Packers 30 to 26 2020 4th 2018 Sam Darnold Jets 6 to 3 2018 2nd (x2), 2019 2nd 2018 Josh Allen Bills 12 to 7 2018 2nd (x2) 2018 Josh Rosen Cardinals 15 to 10 2018 3rd, 2018 5th 2018 Lamar Jackson Ravens 52 to 32 2019 2nd (Teams also swapped 2018 4th-rounders) 2017 Mitchell Trubisky Bears 3 to 2 2017 3rd, 2017 4th, 2018 3rd 2017 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 27 to 10 2017 3rd, 2018 1st

For Denver, a failed trade-up of Lance proportions could sink the franchise for many years to come. A more prudent approach would be to trade into the second round for someone like Michael Penix Jr. (currently ranked 40th on GIVEMESPORT's draft prospect big board), though his age and injury history appear to be scaring teams off.

Another option that is picking up steam is Oregon's Bo Nix (GMS' No. 67 prospect), who some draft experts believe to be the heir apparent to Denver's QB throne thanks to his similarities to a future HOF QB Payton used to coach.

It also depends on who is available. If Maye really falls to QB4 like we’re hearing, Denver should jump on that. Prospects like him are rarely obtainable past the second pick. Trading a bounty for McCarthy would feel a lot like the failed gambles on Mitchell Trubisky and Lance of seasons past.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Giants are Denver’s most likely trade partners, with the Vikings serving their biggest competition. As Payton said:

It's good to be (Cardinals GM) Monti (Ossenfort) right now.

If nothing else, a rookie QB would bring some excitement to a broiling fan base that hasn't had a playoff game since they won Super Bowl 50 nearly a decade ago.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.