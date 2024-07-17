Highlights Derek Chisora was caught on camera headbutting a Deliveroo driver earlier this week.

Now, boxing promoter Frank Warren has revealed exactly what happened and why the heavyweight acted the way he did.

Chisora is set to fight Joe Joyce later this month.

Distinguished boxing promoter Frank Warren has weighed in on the viral video of Derek Chisora headbutting a delivery driver. The clip, which has made mass movements on social media, shows the boxer involved in an altercation earlier this week.

Set to fight Joe Joyce in an upcoming heavyweight battle at the O2 Arena, London, on the 27th of July, attention is turning towards Chisora’s actions outside of the ring.

Talking to Andy Goldstein and Andy Townsend on talkSPORT, Warren, 72 years old, was asked his thoughts on the video, given the fact that he is promoting the fight that is now only 10 days away.

Frank Warren Discusses Derek Chisora Incident

The heavyweight boxer was filmed headbutting a Deliveroo driver

“I saw it yesterday morning and my initial reaction, I wasn’t too sure what happened at the time, but I looked at it and could see a row was going on,” Warren said.

“Derek was with his children and the delivery bloke started pushing Derek. Derek defended himself. That’s how I see it.”

Warren went on to add that he has since spoken to Chisora about the incident, revealing the fighter is “very disappointed” by what had happened.

“He said that they were eating, and the guy caused a little bit of an issue. I understand - so I’m told, that the police were called and, at the end of it, nothing happened.”

When asked about whether publicity such as this is good or bad for Chisora’s upcoming fight, Warren stated: “It’s not a good thing for anybody, whether it’s a boxer or footballer or someone that works in a bank. I mean, who wants to see that on the street? Nobody.”

He goes on to explain that, as far as he is aware, no arrests were made and Chisora will not be facing any criminal damages for the act.

“If you just look at the video you’ll see the bloke comes to him and starts pushing his fist out and Derek just did what he did. He was with his kids. As far as I understand, it is what it is now. Nothing happened."

Derek Chisora vs Joe Joyce

Goldstein, asking what the majority of boxing fans may be thinking, then questioned whether this incident puts the fight in jeopardy.

“No, not at all,” Warren said. “It’s on, and I’m looking forward to it. It’s quite an interesting fight. I said a couple of years ago that I felt Derek should be retiring,” he adds. “So he’s going to be out to prove me wrong, and we’ll see who’s right and who’s wrong.”

Chisora, aged 40, has not fought since August 2023, while his opponent, Joyce, is looking to kickstart his career after successive defeats to Zhilei Zhang last year.