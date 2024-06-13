Highlights Derrick Henry joins the Baltimore Ravens to form a top backfield with Lamar Jackson, improving a strong rushing offense.

Henry will be the lone feature back for the Ravens after Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins' departures.

Henry's offensive line and pairing with Keaton Mitchell set him up for a successful and potentially career-best season in Baltimore.

The 2024 offseason saw some of the top names at the running back position change teams in free agency.

Among these star backs is the newest addition to the Baltimore Ravens' backfield, Derrick Henry. Henry signed with the Ravens on a two-year, $16 million deal to form one of the top backfields in the NFL alongside reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.

With Henry, Baltimore improved what was already a top rushing offense in 2023 and one of the best all-around offenses in the NFL. In 2023, the Ravens led the league in rushing attempts and yards, and finished fourth in rushing touchdowns. Add one of the best running backs in the NFL to that equation, and you have a Baltimore offense that's looking scarier than ever going into the 2024 season.

With the losses of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, Henry will be the lone feature back in the Ravens' backfield, with a home run hitter in Keaton Mitchell to back him up. Mitchell is a nice change of pace from Henry and has a lightning quick burst while also offering solid versatility as a pass-catcher.

RBs On New Teams in 2024 Player Age Old Team New Team Saquon Barkley 27 NYG PHI Josh Jacobs 26 LV GB Derrick Henry 30 TEN BAL Tony Pollard 27 DAL TEN D'Andre Swift 25 PHI CHI Austin Ekeler 29 LAC WAS Zack Moss 26 IND CIN Aaron Jones 29 GB MIN Devin Singletary 26 HOU NYG J.K. Dobbins 25 BAL LAC Ezekiel Elliott 28 NE DAL Gus Edwards 29 BAL LAC

Henry will have a great impact on Baltimore's offense in 2024, and possibly the biggest impact of all running backs who moved teams this offseason. Here's why Henry will have the best season of all backs who will be donning new threads going into the 2024 season.

Related Ravens Marquee FA Signing Excited Not to be 'Center of Attention' Anymore For several seasons, Henry was the center of the Tennessee Titans offense. He will now go to a team loaded with explosive players.

Looking Back at Derrick Henry's 2023 Season

Henry earned Pro Bowl nod despite lackluster offensive line in Tennessee

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Despite what could be considered a down season in 2023, Henry's performance could be considered one of the best of his career when evaluating the Tennessee Titans' offensive line talent. Behind one of the worst offensive line units in the NFL, Henry managed his fifth 1,000-yard campaign in his last six seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2018, when Derrick Henry had his first 1,000-yard season, he has rushed for over 2,700 more yards and 27 more rushing TDs on over 240 more carries than any other back in the NFL over that span.

Henry led the NFL in carries for the fourth time in his career in 2023, totaling 280 totes for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Titans.

Derrick Henry 2023 Stats Carries Yards Yards/Carry TDs Yards/Game 280 1,167 4.2 12 68.6

Henry is poised for a bounce back season that could be one of the most efficient of his career with one of the best offensive lines in the NFL ahead of him and a dangerous rusher in Jackson beside him at the quarterback position.

Henry and Jackson will instantly create one of the most dangerous read-option tandems in NFL history and could each tally 1,000 yards on the ground for the season, something that Jackson did with Mark Ingram in 2019.

The feat has only been accomplished twice in NFL history, first by Michael Vick and Warrick Dunn for the Atlanta Falcons in 2006, when Vick became the first quarterback in NFL history to notch 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

Jackson and Henry will be a scary tandem for defenses to game plan for, giving the Ravens a good shot to avenge their AFC Championship loss from last season.

Why Derrick Henry Fits with Baltimore's Offense

Henry and Jackson's complimentary rushing styles set to lead Ravens offense

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

In Baltimore's offense, Henry offers a bruising presence on inside runs and read options. While Jackson is more shifty and better when out in space, Henry is a punishing back who is a nice change of pace from Jackson in the rushing game.

The Ravens also feature an ideal offensive line situation for Henry and Jackson that will be a big key for the tandem's success in 2024. Baltimore had two Pro Bowlers on their offensive line in 2023, in center Tyler Linderbaum and guard Kevin Zeitler, though the latter departed in free agency.

Linderbaum is regarded as one of the best young lineman in the NFL and will lead the way for Henry's inside rushing presence next season, along with Ben Cleveland and Andrew Vorhees rounding out Baltimore's interior of the offensive line.

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Offensive Starters Player Age Position Lamar Jackson 27 QB Derrick Henry 30 RB Zay Flowers 23 WR Rashod Bateman 24 WR Nelson Agholor 31 WR Mark Andrews 28 TE Ronnie Stanley 30 LT Andrew Vorhees 25 LG Tyler Linderbaum 24 C Ben Cleveland 25 RG Roger Rosengarten 22 RT

With a 'Thunder and Lightning' tandem in the backfield, Baltimore's offense will look to repeat as the top unit in the NFL in 2024, this time with the best running back of his generation in tow.

How Derrick Henry Pairs with Keaton Mitchell

2nd-year back could be perfect change of pace for Baltimore behind Henry

Going into year two, Keaton Mitchell will look to build on flashes he displayed prior to his season-ending knee injury. Mitchell looked well on his way to having one of the best seasons of all rookie running backs in 2023, displaying the ability to break off runs in the blink of an eye and separate from defenders with blazing speed.

Mitchell is the polar opposite to Henry. Standing at 5'8" and 191 pounds, Mitchell uses his speed in space to break off long runs and offers versatility as a receiver out of the backfield with quick feet and smooth cutting ability.

Mitchell pairs perfectly with Henry, giving the Ravens a nice change of pace from their bruising workhorse back to their lightning quick home-run hitter, whose big-play threat is similar to Jackson's. Getting all three on the field at the same time could be an interesting formation that causes panic in opposing defenses.

Stepping into Baltimore's offense, Henry should exceed expectations and post one of the best seasons of his career with the Ravens at 30-years-old.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.