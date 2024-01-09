Highlights Derrick White of the Boston Celtics has had a breakout season with career-high stats in scoring, rebounding, and assists.

Every year, there are a number of NBA players whose spots on the All-Star team are locked in early on because of their dominance and consistent appearances on highlight reels. Next to those players, however, are the ones who are experiencing breakout seasons and contributing massively to their team's success.

The latter category is where Derrick White of the Boston Celtics comes in. Throughout his excellent 2023-24 season, the 29-year-old guard has been averaging 16.5 points on 49.0 percent shooting and 41.8 percent from deep, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, all career highs.

While stars Tyrese Halliburton, Damian Lillard, Trae Young, and Donovan Mitchell are more likely to get the All-Star nods in the next few weeks, White has had a solid case to be considered among the Eastern Conference's elite guards.

White has improved as a defender

Averaging 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game

Defense has always been a signature in White's game, stretching back to his first couple of years in the league with the San Antonio Spurs. His 6-foot-4, 190-pound frame gives him the ability to be versatile in guarding opponents at multiple positions, making him a noteworthy asset to have on any team.

This year has seen his defense shine even brighter. His 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game are also career highs, with the latter being the most among guards. He demonstrated his ability to deny shots at the rim as early as October, when he blocked a fast-break dunk attempt by Jimmy Butler, one of three blocks that game.

Despite not being the most physically imposing player, White is not afraid of guarding anybody in his sight. He currently ranks second on the Celtics in defensive rating (107.3), with Al Horford being ahead of him by a single decimal point. Even their defensive-minded wings in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum lag behind by over a point.

Derrick White – 2023-24 Defensive Stats 2022-23 2023-24 Defense Category Defended Field Goal Attempts Defended Field Goal % Defended Field Goal Attempts Defended Field Goal % Overall 12.7 44.4 13.8 44.5 3 Pointers 3.7 31.4 5.1 35.0 2 Pointers 9.0 49.9 8.7 50.2 Less Than 6 Feet 5.3 56.0 5.3 58.3 Less Than 10 Feet 6.7 52.4 6.5 53.4 Greater Than 15 Feet 4.7 33.6 6.1 36.4

Indeed, there is a reason White was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2023. Should he continue to play at such an elite level on that end, he could very well make the first team in 2024 and get at least a nomination for Defensive Player of the Year.

He is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA as he can shut down a lot of the NBA’s best guards, all while being able to guard several positions.

White is a threat from anywhere on the court

Career-highs: 49 FG%, 41.7 3PT%

With a career average of 36.0 percent from long-range, White has always been a capable shooter. Despite a rare slumping season during the 2021-22 campaign, the guard quickly found his footing in Boston. In the two full seasons following his trade from the Spurs, White is shooting 47.1 percent from the field, 39.4 percent from deep, and 88.2 percent from the charity stripe.

As effective as he was during the 2022-23 campaign, White has improved even more this season. When looking at his hot zones for the 2023-24 campaign, it's clear that he's capable of shooting from anywhere on the court with relative success.

Derrick White – 2023-24 Hot Zones Performance Shooting Area Field Goal % Left Corner 68.8 Right Corner 42.3 Restricted Area 73.1 In the Paint (Non-RA) 46.0 Above the Break 3 39.2

White's shooting splits prove he's more than just a one-dimensional scorer. He can attack the paint just as well as he can shoot from three. In fact, he's been so vital to the Celtics' offense, the only players who take more shots than him per game are Brown, Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis with 19.5, 18.1 and 12.4, respectively. He's also been so effective, only Porzingis shoots with better efficiency than him (53.6 percent).

White has clearly found his form in Boston and is playing the best basketball of his career thus far. He's been the ideal backcourt partner next to Jrue Holiday and his scoring prowess could go a long way once the playoffs begin.

The Celtics dominate with White on the court

Second on the team in win shares (4.4)

It is very hard to beat a Celtics team that has both one of the best offenses and defenses in the NBA. It's even harder to do so when White is on the court.

Even if he is not the main attraction in Boston, his performances game-by-game have propelled the team to being the fifth-best offense and fifth-best defense in the league. His presence leads to victories, having the second-most win shares out of every Celtic including the star duo with 4.4 so far this season, a new career-high.

Boston is 27-5 in the games White plays in (1-2 without), outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per 100 possessions when he's on the court, going all the way down to 0.9 points when he's off the court. This is a team-worst, with Boston surprisingly doing 3.5 points better when Brown's off the court and 1.9 points better when it involves Tatum.

Derrick White - 2023-24 On/Off Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court Minutes 1,060 688 Offensive rating 123.1 114.5 Defensive rating 108.0 111.6 Net rating 15.1 2.9

They're winning by a whopping 11.75 points on average, proving that White's presence has been impactful on the Celtics being in cruise control for a majority of their games. It even allows for more rest to Tatum and Brown and Horford, who will need as much energy as they can get once the playoffs roll around.

His growth in the league has long been recognized by his first NBA coach, the legendary Spurs' coach Gregg Popovich. During his time at San Antonio, White averaged 11.6 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.3 rebounds throughout his first five seasons there before the franchise sent him to Boston.

"I couldn't be more proud of a player. When he first came, I don't think he believed he belonged in the NBA. And to watch him develop through the years here...has been a thrill to watch. He's one of the greatest guys ever, and his confidence has just exploded," — Gregg Popovich

A tough road lies ahead for White nonetheless when it comes to making the All-Star roster for the Eastern Conference. The Celtics will likely have a lot of representation there with Tatum and Brown being part of that, not to mention Kristaps Porzingis having an astounding year that he is getting recognition as well.

Then there are the aforementioned star guards leading the fan vote, making his goal a bit tougher.