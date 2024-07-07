Highlights Stafford-Goff trade accelerated Detroit Lions rebuild.

One of the 2023 NFL season's most exciting storylines was the Detroit Lions breakout. After suffering a 31-year playoff drought, the longest in sports history among North America's four major sports leagues, the Lions won two playoff games and reached the NFC Championship Game. What initially seemed like a rebuild by trading Matthew Stafford helped turn the Lions into a playoff team.​​​​​​​

Reflecting on Lions/Rams Trade Lions received Rams received QB Jared Goff DB Ifeatu Melifonwu WR Jameson Williams DL Josh Paschal RB Jahmyr Gibbs TE Sam LaPorta DT Brodric Martin QB Matthew Stafford

The Lions did have to package together other draft picks they owned in the 2022 NFL Draft, which allowed them to acquire Williams and Paschal, but they could use the first-round pick from the Rams to make the trade. At the time, everyone was so focused on how much better the Los Angeles Rams would be that no one even thought of how the Lions could improve with all of this draft capital and a potential franchise quarterback.

Fast-forward a few years later, Goff has recently signed a contract extension with the Lions, and the team recently drafted one of the best running backs and tight ends in the NFL.

Based on all these acquisitions, you would expect the Lions team to be one of the best teams in the NFC for years to come. That might not necessarily be the case. Last year, the NFC was as weak as it ever will be, but that won't be the case for long. With competition arising in the NFC, the Lions may never see the success they had last season with this current regime again.​​​​​​​

Jared Goff's Limitations

Goff gives the Lions stability, but lacks the upside in a more competitive NFC

Jared Goff is a good quarterback, but he lacks the arm strength and athleticism that many of the top-10 quarterbacks in the NFL have. He's had a lot of success in Detroit, being behind one of the best offensive lines in football and one of the best offensive coordinators in Ben Johnson. However, if an injury were to be suffered on the offensive line or defensive coordinators begin to figure out Johnson's offensive scheme, that could put Goff into trouble.

There weren't many games where Goff was tested against top defenses, and when he did, he wasn't as productive. Defenses will be better prepared for what Goff and the Lions offense did well in 2023, and they should match up better against the fifth-ranked offense from last season. Goff is coming off of his best seasons, and even with another good statistical season, it might not be good enough to send the Lions back to the NFC Championship Game.

Stronger NFC North

Detroit won't have as easy of a path in 2024 to win the NFC North

Last season, the Lions went 4-2 in the NFC North, but moving forward will be difficult. Detroit saw what an emerging Green Bay Packers team looked like on Thanksgiving when they lost 29-22. As Jordan Love heads into his second year as the starting quarterback, this Packers team should only continue to improve.

Last year's Minnesota Vikings team lost Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson for extended periods yet still finished 7-10. Even if Sam Darnold is more likely to be the team's starting quarterback in 2024, J.J. McCarthy will become the franchise quarterback at some point, providing the organization with a young, promising quarterback who had plenty of success at Michigan. This team already has a lot of talent, and with stable, young quarterback play, they should be consistently good for years to come.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: J.J. McCarthy finished his career at Michigan with a 27-1 record as the starting quarterback, the best winning percentage among starting quarterbacks in FBS history.

Lastly, there's the Chicago Bears, who have been a lot more enticing since Caleb Williams was drafted. Between drafting a generational quarterback prospect and all the additions made this offseason, the Bears may not just take over as the NFC North's best team, but they have legitimate Super Bowl potential. A year after the Bears finished last in the NFC North, expectations are much higher, as their roster can match up with most teams in the NFC.

2023 was unique for the NFC North, as the Lions were above all three teams. But that might not be the case for very long, as each of the other three teams in the division improved drastically. Even if the Lions are as good as last year, they won't win the division as easily as they did last season if they're even able to win.

Detroit should still be in the playoff mix for a few years, but they could easily be dethroned as the best team in the NFC North, let alone one of the best teams in the NFC.

