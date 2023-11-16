Highlights Dan Campbell's tough talk and aggressive approach have helped change the culture of the Detroit Lions, as seen in their Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Lions have a long history of losing, but this season they are defying expectations and aiming for the number one seed in the NFC.

Despite their recent success, the Lions are not satisfied and are focused on improving their communication and execution, especially on defense, in order to contend for the NFC title.

In 2022, the usually hapless Detroit Lions enjoyed a rare feel-good season. They barely missed the playoffs but knocked the hated Green Bay Packers out of playoff contention while rising from the ashes of a 1-6 start. This season, the Lions stand atop the NFC North and look primed to go beyond warm feelings.

Perhaps no fan base in all of North American sports owns such a long, painful history of endless losing. Even when they rostered one of the greatest running backs in the NFL, Barry Sanders, he retired from football early. Same with generational receiving talent Calvin Johnson. However, with Dan Campbell chomping at kneecaps, the Lions are rolling like a well-oiled machine with sights on the number one seed in the NFC. Here’s how the Lions bucked history in 2023.

Culture Changer

Head coach Dan Campbell famously made a splash at his introductory press conference with his biting kneecaps sound bite. Usually, introductory press conferences carry about as much weight as Detroit's trophy case. However, Campbell backed up the tough talk by instituting a culture of relentless competitiveness and all-out aggression. That determined assault was on full display during their 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10.

Campbell exemplified their inexorable barrage with five ballsy fourth-down calls. The fourth-and-two at 1:47 in the fourth quarter, within field goal range, and the game tied (!), easily ranked as the ballsiest. Rather than kick the field goal and give a fire-breathing Justin Herbert the ball, the Lions took the game by the throat and ended it there.

Campbell gave squeamish Lions fans advice to Will Burchfield of The Ticket:

Here's what I would say, because I tell my family this, just wear a diaper before some of these games. I'll give them an alert and say, 'Put them on and be ready to roll.'

Detroit went 4-for-5 on those fourth down calls, including a wildly unexpected run on fourth-and-five. It speaks to the confidence they feel in offensive guru and play-caller Ben Johnson.

Historical Turnaround

Lions fans must feel like they found gold at the end of the rainbow, accompanied by a leprechaun masseur, and a platinum horse shoe. Because when it comes to tough times, no franchise knows losing quite like the Lions. Apologies to the Detroit fans, but here are the lowlights:

First winless season in 16-game campaign (0-16, 2008) Never played in a Super Bowl 3rd longest losing streak in NFL history (19 games 2007-2009) 10 consecutive losing seasons from 2001-2010 5 of the 50 longest losing streaks in NFL history 3rd-longest active playoff drought (6 years) Longest playoff win drought (31 years) Most consecutive playoff losses in NFL history (9)

The Ford family helped turn Detroit into the Motor City in the first half of the 20th century, but what they've done to the poor football fans of Detroit in the latter half of has been borderline criminal.

Not Satisfied

In the past, after a barnburner victory like the one in Los Angeles, the Lions would have reveled in the win. Under Campbell, the focus remains on what they can do to improve:

There was a lack of communication in some areas. We weren’t really clean. We really have got to get to where even if it’s the wrong call, it’s right if we’re all on the same page.(...)We’ve got to really hone in on our technique with where we’re at. We’ve got a lot of things that are schemed up that we can be better at. The execution of it—we had a number of different pressures in games that we had lined up in second down, third down that we just weren’t getting there fast enough.

If the Lions want to vie for the number one overall seed in the NFC, the defense will need to step up. The Chargers blistered them for five straight touchdowns to end the game and failed to adequately harass Justin Herbert. They were also walloped by the Baltimore Ravens offense a few weeks ago.

For the year, the Lions rank 25th in sack percentage and tied for 21st in sacks per game. Campbell has called on his guys up front to make plays:

We’ve got to win our one-on-ones when they show up front, even on the back end, too. When those times present themselves, we have to win our one-on-ones and certainly more than we did yesterday.

NFC Odds

Currently, the Lions are tied with the Dallas Cowboys at +550, the third-best odds to win the NFC behind the Philadelphia Eagles (+220) and San Francisco 49ers (+240), according to FanDuel. After his gutsy calls, Campbell’s easily the favorite for Coach of the Year at +145.

Obviously, Detroit needs a couple of teams to slip up, but maybe the remaining schedule can help in that regard. Philadelphia owns the ninth-easiest remaining schedule according to Tankathon, but the next five look rough:

Week 11 @ Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills (5-5)

Week 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers (6-3)

Week 14 @ Dallas Cowboys (6-3)

Week 15 @ Seattle Seahawks (6-3)

Detroit, for their part, has the seventh-easiest schedule. With so many teams to jump, it seems unlikely they earn the bye. Although, Lions fans would say we’re already way past unlikely with this team.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

