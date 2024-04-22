Highlights Devin Haney remains the WBC super-lightweight world champion despite losing to Ryan Garcia in New York on Saturday night.

Garcia's power took hold of the showdown in the second half of the fight, as he dropped Haney in the seventh, 10th, and 11th rounds.

After suffering a majority decision defeat, 'The Dream' is targeting a rematch with Garcia.

Boxing star Ryan Garcia shocked the world on Saturday night when he scored a stunning majority decision win over Devin Haney at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Though Haney won many of the rounds in the first half of the fight, thanks to his superior boxing, Garcia's power began to take hold in the second half, as he dropped 'The Dream' in the seventh, 10th, and 11th rounds.

Speaking on the win, Garcia - who now holds a professional record of 25-1 - said: “I shouldn’t have put too much pressure on myself to stop him, because every time I hurt him, I went crazy and I couldn’t stop him. I think the ref should’ve stopped the fight. [Haney] was really hurt. I felt bad, I even looked at Bill to stop the fight [in the seventh round].

"The guy was holding me for dear life, and I felt the opportunity to keep swinging while my hands were free. I should’ve knocked him out that seventh round. They stole that from me. I’m surprised he has so much heart and recovery."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The judges scored the fight 112-112, 114-110 and 115-109 in favour of Ryan Garcia.

Despite the result, Haney remains the WBC super-lightweight world champion and keeps hold of his belt even though Garcia got his hand raised.

Why Haney is Still the WBC Super-Lightweight World Champion

Garcia only has himself to blame

The green and gold belt was supposed to be one the line for their epic clash; however, Garcia ruled himself out of contention for the title after missing weight by 3.2 lbs.

Leading up to the fight, Garcia's weight has been questioned. He then proposed a $500,000 bet for their clash, but Haney intervened his offer by suggesting it should be per pound of weight he comes in over the limit. Much to the shock of many boxing fans, the pair verbally agreed to the wager before shaking hands.

Normally, when fighters weigh in heavy, the commission where the bout is taking place allows extra time for the fighter to cut weight. However, on this occasion, regulators did not allow the Californian that option as there was no chance of him shedding the necessary pounds.

Due to ‘King Ryan’ being so badly overweight, it was up to both promoters yesterday to come to an agreement for the fight to go on - without the belt on the line for the challenger. As Garcia entered the venue for the ceremonial weigh-in, he further continued to disgrace himself by downing what seemed to be a bottle of beer on the scales - to jeers from fans in attendance.

Devin Haney Targets a Rematch With Garcia

He'll be hoping to avenge his loss

As aforementioned, Haney is still the champion and is hoping that he gets the opportunity to settle the series with Garcia. Speaking after the fight, 'The Dream' said: "I would love a rematch. I gave him a shot, it's only right he gives me a shot back,” said Haney in the ring after the fight. He didn't make weight so I'm still the champion. We can run it back."

Devin's dad, Bill, also wants a rematch for his son against Garcia in an attempt to avenge his 12-round majority decision loss. Speaking on social media, he said: “We definitely want a rematch. Devin is the WBC champion. He could lose the belt because Ryan was overweight and couldn’t make the scale.

"We wanted to make the fight happen. He had a good game plan, both inside and outside of the ring. You can’t take that away from him (Devin Haney). I’m still going to be representing him with the same passion.”