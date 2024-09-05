American soccer icon Alex Morgan announced her retirement from the sport after she plays her final match as a professional on Sunday, September 8 when her NWSL club San Diego Wave host the North Carolina Courage (8 p.m. EDT).

The 35-year-old Morgan made the announcement on her social media channels, also revealing that she was pregnant with her second child. She gave birth to her first daughter, Charlie, with her husband Servando Carrasco in May 2020, and returned to action with the U.S. national team in November 2020.

"I'm going to get to the point quickly. I'm retiring," the video begins (below). "And I have so much clarity about this decision, and I am so happy to be able to finally tell you."

The 35-year-old has won everything there is to win at the highest levels of the women's game and will be remembered as one of the greatest scorers in the history of the sport. But her biggest impact arguably came in her leadership off the field, as she was a leading voice in the fight for equal pay and work conditions, women's players' rights, and investment in women's sports.

Why did Alex Morgan retire?

US soccer star explains her decision to call it quits

Below is a transcript of the 4-minute, 33-second video in which Morgan made the announcement, explaining how she felt that 2024 was always going to be her final year as a professional player.

"I'm going to get to the point quickly. I'm retiring. And I have so much clarity about this decision, and I am so happy to be able to finally tell you. It has been a long time coming, and this decision wasn't easy. But at the beginning of 2024, I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer.

"Soccer has been a part of me for 30 years, and it was one of the first things that I ever loved. And I gave everything to this sport. And what I got in return was more than I could have ever dreamed of.

"Success for me is defined by never giving up and giving your all. And I did just that. I'm giving my all every single day on the field. And I did that. Giving my all in the relentless push for global investment in women's sports, because we deserve that. Giving my all in my various businesses beyond the soccer field. And giving my all as a mom to my daughter, Charlie.

"Charlie [Alex Morgan's daughter] came up to me the other day and said that when she grows up she wants to be a soccer player and it just made me immensely proud. Not because I wish for her to become a soccer player when she grows up. But because a pathway exists that even a four-year-old can see now.

"We're changing lives. And the impact we have on the next generation is irreversible. And I'm proud in the hand I had in making that happen, in pushing the game forward, and leaving it in a place that I'm so happy and proud of.

"This is also not the retirement video I expected when I initially thought I was going to do this, because Charlie is going to be a big sister. I'm pregnant. And as unexpected as this came, we are so overjoyed. To me, family means everything. I wouldn't be here without my husband and my family uplifting and motivating and encouraging and supporting me and sacrificing for me for the last 15 years as a professional athlete.

"I'm also so grateful that I'll get one last game to put on the boots and this Sunday, September 8th will be that game. I just want to thank the fans for always supporting us, for always just using what we're saying and making it magnified, being there, showing up day in and day out, supporting not only the teams I've played on but the player and the human that I am, as well.

"And I also need to thank my team behind the scenes, teammates, coaches, staff, and everyone who has played a part in my career has played some part that has made me where I am today and who I am today. And I am so shaped into me because of you, because of soccer, and I am forever grateful. I cannot wait to celebrate with you one last game. It's been a ride and thank you."

Alex Morgan Career Goals and Trophies

The forward has won two World Cups and an Olympic gold

Morgan won every major team award during her time as a professional, as a member of two World Cup-winning sides (2015 and 2019) and the Olympic gold medal triumph at the 2012 London Games. She finished with 123 goals for the U.S. women's soccer team in 224 career appearances, good for 5th on the all-time list.

On the club level, she has won an NWSL Championship (2013), an NWSL Shield (2023), a Challenge Cup (2024) and a treble with Olympique Lyon in France (2016-17) that included the UEFA Women's Champions League. She won major trophies when she was still in college at UC Berkeley, helping the USA Under-20 team to a FIFA U-20 World Cup title in 2008 in a sign of things to come.

On an individual level, the highlights include an NWSL Golden Boot and Best XI (2022), four CONCACAF Player of the Year awards (2013, 2016-2018), and a two-time U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year honor (2012 and 2018).

USWNT All-Time Goal Scorers

Morgan goes down as one of the greatest scorers in program history

Morgan was one of the most prolific forwards in U.S. women's national team history. Her 123 goals rank fifth all-time, only behind legends like Abby Wambach, Carli Lloyd and Mia Hamm. Her 224 appearances for the USWNT are also the ninth most in the history of the U.S. senior women's program.

USWNT All-Time Leading Scorers Rank Player Goals Appearances 1. Abby Wambach 184 255 2. Mia Hamm 158 276 3. Carli Lloyd 134 316 4. Kristine Lilly 130 354 5. Alex Morgan 123 224 6. Michelle Akers 107 155 7. Tiffeny Milbrett 100 206 8. Cindy Parlow 75 158 9. Christen Press 64 155 10. Megan Rapinoe 63 203

Morgan first joined the USWNT as a 20-year-old in 2009, registering her debut in March 2010 against Mexico. Her first goal came later that year in October against China, entering the match off the bench to secure a 1-1 draw with an equalizer.

According to the U.S. Soccer Federation, Morgan scored in 86 of her 224 matches for the USA, and the team was undefeated when she did (76W-0L-10D). She scored nine of her goals in World Cup tournaments (in 22 matches), and six times at the Olympics (in 16 matches).

Her final appearance for the USA came on June 4, 2024 against South Korea, while her final goal in a USWNT uniform was scored in February 2024 against Argentina.