Manchester United all but secured their place in next season's Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday, but fans quickly noticed that Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes weren't exactly in a celebratory mood as the final whistle blew at Old Trafford.

It was Fernandes who netted the only goal of the game six minutes below the break as United became the only side to stop Villa from scoring in a Premier League match since Unai Emery took charge in October last year.

However, if you hadn't seen the score, you'd have been forgiven for thinking that United had lost the game - given the manner that Casemiro laid into Fernandes at full-time.

Footage of the heated spat between the pair soon went viral, with many Red Devils' supporters applauding the fact that two of United's most influential players were demanding the highest possible standards even after a victory.

You can check out the moment concerned below.

Video: Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes got into a full-blown row after Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa

After an intervention from club captain Harry Maguire, the tension between the pair cooled down and they hugged it out before leaving the pitch.

What exactly caused the disagreement between the two men in the first place. Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic reviewed the final moments of the match and identified the likely reason for the disagreement between Casemiro and Fernandes.

Why did Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes get into a row after win over Aston Villa?

"The origin of the exchange could be found by the halfway line in stoppage time," wrote Whitwell.

"Fernandes had possession but rather than run or pass to the corner, he tried a skill to beat Villa’s midfielders and though semi-successful, was ultimately robbed of the ball. Casemiro dived to tackle Jacob Ramsey but Villa broke and eventually won a free kick in a dangerous position outside the box."

Ultimately, United were able to see out the remaining few seconds to claim their 12th home win in the top-flight this season and put themselves seven points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool in the race for a top-four finish.

The fireworks between Casemiro and Fernandes wasn't the only example of 'creative tension' on display during Sunday's match.

Earlier in the afternoon, Jadon Sancho had gone viral after visibly telling Fernandes to "stop moaning" during the opening 45 minutes of the contest.

Jadon Sancho’s comment to Bruno Fernandes spotted during Man Utd v Aston Villa

While some managers might try to nip this sort of behaviour in the bud, United boss Erik ten Hag was full of praise for the contributions of both Fernandes and Casemiro after the victory over Villa.

"A couple of weeks ago, there were questions about his [Fernandes]' captaincy. It's crazy," admitted Ten Hag, per ESPN.

"He’s such a big leader, he gives so much energy to the team. His determination, his passion, his resilience, we need such players if you want to win games and make trophies."

The Dutchman went on to celebrate the performance of Casemiro in the match, hailing it as a return to form for the 31-year-old defensive midfielder.

"Nobody is always playing brilliantly. He plays such a high level. Some games with suspension his rhythm is broken and he had to get back. Today it was the Casemiro we’ve seen all season."