Highlights Enzo Maresca was appointed as Chelsea's new head coach with a 5-year contract plus extra year option.

Maresca's tactics line-up with Chelsea's vision after letting Mauricio Pochettino go after one season.

Spaniard looking to get the best out of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo with Benjamin Sesko high on the transfer targets.

Enzo Maresca has been officially announced as Chelsea’s new head coach, replacing Mauricio Pochettino on a five-year contract. And there is a club option for an extra 12 months. Maresca moves from Leicester City, having guided them back to the Premier League last season at the first time of asking.

To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach," said Maresca. "It is why I am so excited by this opportunity. I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud.

Chelsea have paid around £10m in compensation and brought over six of Maresca’s backroom staff. Former Blues goalkeeper Willy Cabellero will serve as Maresca’s assistant. Danny Walker, Michele De Bernardin, Marcos Alvarez, Javi Molina and Roberto Vitiello have also joined.

Related Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca ‘Likes’ £65m Premier League Star The Blues are well stocked in his position and are yet to make a transfer decision

How Maresca was Hired by Chelsea

Maresca joins the club from Leicester City

Chelsea wanted a young, progressive head coach with experience in English football. And despite Pochettino winning his last five games, and finishing sixth in the Premier League, the Argentine was not viewed as a strategic fit following a two-day end-of-season review, leaving Clearlake-Boehly searching for their fourth permanent manager in two years.

Pochettino’s departure came as a surprise and disappointment to several senior players, including Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher – but there is no indication Maresca can’t win over the dressing room because of this.

"I’ve heard really good things about him,” Gallagher told Sky Sports. “And I’ve seen really good things. Myself and everyone at Chelsea are really happy and excited to work with him."

44-year-old Maresca has already built an instant rapport with Chelsea’s sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, who flew over to Marbella where he was holidaying in order to secure a speedy hire.

“We are delighted to welcome Enzo to Chelsea,” the pair said when Maresca was announced. "He has proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of delivering impressive results with an exciting and identifiable style. Enzo has deeply impressed us in our discussions leading up to his appointment. His ambitions and work ethic align with those of the club. We thoroughly look forward to working with him.”

Chelsea certainly kept to their word, completing the process in a matter of days not weeks. Co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali stayed in London to oversee the hiring process, with those involved working 16-hour days.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna were the other two primary contenders. Ex-Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi was also considered, but quickly dismissed.

Chelsea had already poached several names from Brighton, including Winstanley and recently-appointed director of global recruitment Sam Jewell. Both know De Zerbi well, and naturally respect him as a coach. But De Zerbi's pretty public fallout with Brighton over "different ideas" reminded Chelsea’s hierarchy of some of Pochettino’s own frustrated outbursts last season, even though the Argentine's words drew their fair share of sympathy from those within the game.

Related Chelsea Star 'Told' He’s in Enzo Maresca’s Plans Next Season The Blues urge to make sure there are no mixed messages within the squad

There were ultimately questions about whether De Zerbi’s at times fiery personality was the right fit. In addition, De Zerbi's Brighton shipped 110 Premier League goals during his tenure, which was also cause for concern. All candidates who made the final shortlist had a background in English football. Sporting boss Ruben Amorim and ex-Barca coach Xavi were never approached. And in the end, Maresca’s main rival proved to be Frank.

Kieran McKenna Fails to Make Final Two

Ipswich Town boss fell short in process

McKenna failed to make the final two, with Chelsea calling him to let him know as a mark of respect. However, those close to McKenna insist he also had other priorities and hint a rejection came from the Ipswich boss despite rebuttals from multiple Chelsea sources.

The 38-year-old certainly wasn’t short on options, with Brighton pushing to secure his signature, and McKenna's old club Manchester United keen to add him to their shortlist if Erik ten Hag departed. Yet McKenna didn’t even wait to find out about Ten Hag’s future, instead penning a new four-year contract at Ipswich, making him one of the top ten best-paid managers in the Premier League.

Ipswich were always calm about keeping their star manager, having won back-to-back promotions with him and reached the Premier League for the first time in 22 years. McKenna has an excellent relationship with Ipswich chief executive officer Mark Ashton and as speculation grew that Chelsea would make a move, the pair were seen laughing and joking at the League Managers’ Association dinner where McKenna picked up the Championship Manager of the Year trophy.

Factors That Gave Maresca the Edge

Over-performing with resources available crucial

Frank scored highly on a variety of metrics, including ‘over-performing’ with the resources available to him. And it was naturally seen as beneficial that he had worked at Brentford with Chelsea’s new set-piece coach Bernardo Cueva. However, Frank’s style was deemed too defensive and less possession-obsessed compared to Maresca.

Statistically, that’s true. Brentford averaged 45% of the ball last season and had a seasonal expected-goals (XG) tally of 64.29, scoring 56 times in reality. That attacking output was not bad given England striker Ivan Toney missed half the season due to his ban for betting breaches.

It is also logical to assume Frank would set up a Chelsea side in a more attack-minded 4-3-3, and surrender far less of the ball, so reading into his Brentford numbers doesn't necessarily show the full picture.

Data can only get you so far. But it’s fair to say Maresca’s numbers stood out – as you’d expect from a high-flying Foxes side that won the Championship. Leicester enjoyed 61.61% of the ball, second only to Southampton (65.80%), scored 89 goals (pretty much spot on their seasonal XG of 90.09) and conceded a Championship-low 41 times.

Chelsea Sporting Directors Fly to Marbella

Winstanley and Stewart jetted out for face-to-face talks

But it was meeting Maresca – coupled with positive references from those who have worked with him, including Chelsea’s co-director of recruitment and talent Joe Shields – that quickly made the Italian the unanimous choice.

Related Who is New Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Following Chelsea's appointment of Enzo Maresca, let's take a look at the Italian's playing and coaching career so far.

Marcesca was on holiday in Marbella as the process reached its conclusion, and so Winstanley and Stewart chose to fly out there for face-to-face talks. By this point, Maresca had already informed Leicester he wanted to leave and had even started watching Chelsea games from last season on his laptop.

It’s understood Maresca displayed encyclopedic knowledge of not just Chelsea’s first-team, but their youth players as well. Then, immediately after accepting the job, he asked Chelsea’s data room to prepare performance analysis on every single player. His thirst for knowledge was a standout factor.

Maresca Seen as a Strategic Fit

Philosophy aligned with Chelsea's vision

Maresca’s football philosophy is aligned with Chelsea’s vision. Although he has only completed one full season as a senior manager with Leicester, Chelsea's leadership are sold on his 'champions mentality.'

This was forged coaching under West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini and through studying Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola’s methods in his free time.

“Manuel is, for me, like a father," said Maresca. "One day, during a chat with him, he said to me, ‘You have to try and become a coach. I think you can become a good one.’ From that day onwards, I started to think maybe I did have a future as a coach.”

Maresca eventually went on to work under Pep at Manchester City, where he managed the club’s Elite Development Squad in 2020/21, winning the Premier League 2 title by 14 points. An ill-fated 14-game spell as Parma manager followed in 2021 before Maresca returned to City as Pep's assistant and played his part in winning the treble in 2022/23.

Chelsea’s leadership don’t simply want to copy (or clone) Pep – or even replicate Manchester City’s model – even though some fans have amusingly already nicknamed Maresca ‘Diet Pep’.

However, there is an industry-wide acceptance, including from many within Chelsea, that Manchester City do boast best-in-class infrastructure and talent. City Football Group also view it as a compliment when top staff are headhunted, including most recently when Omar Berrada left to become Manchester United's new chief executive officer.

"Frankly, [I feel] proud," said Manchester City chair Khaldoon Al-Mubarak on losing staff members to rival clubs. "It tells you we are very good at what we do at every level. When you look at people that get an offer for a great job at another club, of course you understand. It’s natural people will take other challenges."

Aside from Maresca joining Chelsea, Vincent Kompany has just been appointed as Bayern Munich boss having been influenced by Pep as a player. And Mikel Arteta got his first job as a manager at Arsenal in 2019 after serving as Pep’s assistant.

Chelsea’s owners look at Arsenal’s now flourishing model and have watched Arteta’s development – they’ve even seen the ‘All or Nothing’ documentary. They are aware Arteta was under pressure in his first season despite winning the 2020 FA Cup, beating Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley. Although Arsenal have only added two Community Shields (2020, 2023) since, Chelsea still look to the stability and culture at Arsenal as something to try and emulate. And comparisons between Maresca and Arteta are not lost on Pep either.

“He showed he will become an extraordinary manager in the future," said Guardiola. "I feel it. Just like I felt it with Mikel. It's the same with Enzo."

At face value, Clearlake-Boehly may appear cut-throat or impatient, but they have ultimately been searching since day one for their version of Arteta – a football, strategic and personality fit with a clear playing identity and the ability to bond with the fan base.

Chelsea fans won’t be easy to win over without near-overnight success, though, so Maresca will need to be thick-skinned. His serial winner mentality as a player will no doubt help. He spent much of his career surrounded by big names and egos, playing in high-pressured games. Maresca won Serie A with Juventus in 2001/02, and the Copa del Rey (2007) and two UEFA Cups (2006, 2007) with Sevilla.

Maresca is laser-focused and at times forthright, but that doesn’t mean he takes himself too seriously. His softer side was what made him a cult-hero during his two-year spell at West Bromwich Albion right at the beginning of senior career between 1998 and 2000. He would often be heard jovially belting out ‘Quando, Quando, Quando’ ('When, When, When') in the showers at Albion – a song made famous by Leicester fan Engelbert Humperdinck’s cover of it.

But Maresca, like Pochettino, isn't the kind of character to put on any staged shows of kissing the Chelsea badge or impromptu knee-slides down the touchline. Fans are already asking 'When, When, When' trophies will come again. And although acutely aware how important first impressions are at Chelsea, as his former Albion teammate Graham Potter learned the hard way, Maresca plans to let his football do the talking.

Maresca's Playing Style

Spaniard expected to ditch Pochettino's formation

Maresca is expected to depart from Pochettino’s 4-2-3-1 formation and instead field a 4-3-3, although when Chelsea attack it will look more like a 3-2-5. This is the Pep way.

Out of possession, intelligent and lung-busting work off the ball is demanded. One of Maresca's favourite quotes that aptly showcases his ideology comes from Johan Cruyff himself: "When you play a match, it's statistically proven that players actually have the ball for three minutes on average. So, the most important thing is what you do during those 87 minutes when you don't have the ball. That is what determines whether you're a good player or not."

Maresca loves to counter-press, encouraging his players to drive into clever spaces rather than necessarily directly at opponents. The aim is to win the ball as high up the field as possible and retain a collective shape doing so.

There is a defined and systematic pattern of play, and it will take some getting used to – for players and supporters alike. Foxes’ fans would sometimes bemoan the fact the ball didn’t move forward fast enough, but Maresca is more concerned with controlling the rhythm of the game and ensuring players think several steps ahead, much like in a game of chess.

"For a coach, it’s important to have the mentality of a chess player," Maresca told Gazzetta dello Sport. "The most important thing is positional play and strategy. My aim is to develop a plan, study counter-moves and choose the arrangement of the pieces."

This all makes sense on paper or on a tactics board, but Maresca must use the upgraded tools he’ll inherit at Chelsea to deliver a wow-factor as well. Chelsea’s owners don’t just want to win, they want to play, as Todd Boehly put it, “beautiful football.” And let’s not forget, meticulously-scripted, possession-based football hasn’t always been well received at Chelsea, with Maurizio Sarri frustrating fans during his tenure despite winning the 2019 Europa League.

Crucial Positions to Maresca's Style

Maresca starts from the back with his tactics

Maresca’s masterplan starts from the very back. The goalkeeper is not only of paramount importance, but spends significant time outside his box. Leicester's Mads Hermansen led Championship keepers in total passes (1,989), making almost 200 more than any other shot-stopper.

Hermansen was even once instructed not to go long under the threat of being substituted. Back in April, the 23-year-old made an unfortunate error, lingering on the ball for too long, allowing Birmingham City striker Jay Stansfield to block his clearance and equalise. Maresca proceeded to tell the Danish keeper he'd be unceremoniously taken off if he didn't persist with short passes from the back. Luckily for Hermansen, Leicester went on to win the game 2-1.

“For me, it all starts with Mads,” said Maresca after the match. "I said to him, 'If in the second half you play it long, you go off.' And he showed personality. He continued to play it short.”

Related How the Chelsea Squad Feel About Enzo Maresca Appointment The Chelsea board were unanimous in their decision to hire the former Manchester City coach.

Robert Sanchez should thrive in this role. Maresca praised both the ex-Brighton keeper and Djordje Petrovic during his interview, and Chelsea must now decide whether they want another ball-playing goalkeeper. Villarreal’s Filip Jörgensen, Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili and Burnley’s James Trafford have all been discussed, but naturally, Maresca wants to put faith first in the keepers he has inherited. This also includes Kepa Arrizabalaga, although the expectation is the two-time Champions League winner will be sold this summer.

Maresca also needs zippy and technically-sound centre-backs. Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill should be well-suited to his system. And Tosin Adarabioyo, who on Wednesday passed his Chelsea medical ahead of a free-transfer move after leaving Fulham, also adds useful pace and height. He has signed a four-year contract.

Maresca uses inverted full-backs, so will have been encouraged to have seen Marc Cucurella excel in this role towards the back-end of last season. And Reece James should have no problem adapting, having played in midfield before.

In the centre of the park, Maresca reinvented Harry Winks at Leicester. He soon became a crucial cog, unleashing a varied blend of safe and progressive passes with an accuracy of 93%. This helped Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall advance into more threatening areas, leading to 12 goals and 15 assists in all competitions.

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo Dilemma

Maresca looking for the right formula in midfield

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo should both excel as engine-room midfielders with the expectation they can and will play together. Caicedo will probably remain a ball-winning destroyer. And Fernandez will likely be instructed to play as a midfield metronome, much like Toni Kroos – a deep or defensive playmaker through which everything flows. If both are selected, only one midfield spot is up for grabs. This could go to Romeo Lavia, who Maresca knows from his time at Manchester City, but it's also possible Cole Palmer floats behind the lead striker.

There’s a question mark over the versatile Conor Gallagher, should he stay; and perhaps others are more suited to Maresca's methodical and possession-heavy build-up. Yet Chelsea's new boss loves high-octane number eights who can burst forward into the ten role. He also has options in Carney Chukwuemeka, Andrey Santos and even Cesare Casadei, who spent half of last season on loan at Leicester under Maresca.

Front-three Options for the Blues

Maresca will have the likes of Palmer and Mudryk at his disposal

Chelsea's front three next season is arguably the most intriguing, especially when one considers Maresca prefers wingers to wide forwards. He likes to see 'chalk on boots', in other words traditional wingers who hug the touchline – something Raheem Sterling did effectively under Guardiola at Manchester City.

Palmer or Noni Madueke could be used wide right, and a 4-3-3 is probably good news for Mykhailo Mudryk on the left. Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku might be utilised centrally as a false nine or himself deployed wider with Nicolas Jackson still the focal point.

Jackson’s 17 goals in all competitions – one more than Didier Drogba managed in his first season at Stamford Bridge – has given Chelsea’s recruitment team confidence that goals won’t be an issue next season. Chelsea scored 77, and Premier League teams hitting this number average 69 points, compared to the 63 points Pochettino accrued last season.

Statistically, if Chelsea score as strongly as last season, their points total should be good enough for Champions League qualification.

Maresca's Transfer Targets

Chelsea interested in Benjamin Sesko

Given Maresca inherits a supremely talented squad with pre-existing selection dilemmas, new additions will only complicate things further – but it’s a welcome headache to have. Maresca won’t have any recruitment autonomy or veto, so his role in the leadership team will be similar to that of Pochettino in terms of power. The Italian will still be a vital voice in a collaborative recruitment strategy led by Winstanley and Stewart, and ultimately signed off by Eghbali. The important point to note is that freedom to challenge is essential, regardless of titles or hierarchy.

It’s a big summer for Chelsea because it’s the last in a four-window plan that long pre-dates Maresca. Along with Adarabioyo's arrival, adding another centre-back is possible, especially if Trevoh Chalobah departs. Finding a young left-back, capable of excelling in the inverted role, is also a priority. Chelsea don’t feel they necessarily need a starter right away given Cucurella’s form, and with Ben Chilwell fit again. Plus Colwill can be used as cover. Milos Kerez is one name already discussed, but Bournemouth would fight to keep the Hungarian and value the talented 20-year-old at around £35m.

Related Exclusive: Chelsea's plans for Gallagher, Sesko & Osimhen All the transfer incoming and outgoing news, plus club expectations, PSR updates, and tactical plans, as Chelsea confirm the arrival of Enzo Maresca.

And a new winger is also on the cards, with Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville both potential options. Athletic’s Nico Williams is also appreciated, but a deal is unlikely due to his £150k-per-week wage demands.

Chelsea view signing another traditional striker as essential to help compete with and complement Jackson. They have no plans to move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen due to the overall outlay required, but Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Aston Villa's Jhon Duran and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson – all of whom would command lower wages than Osimhen – remain possibilities. A surprise move for Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez can't be ruled out either.

Duran is emerging as a realistic target and was also spoken of in January. Chelsea are serious about Sesko, too, but face strong competition from Arsenal. Manchester United and PSG also like the Slovenian striker, who scored 18 goals last season and has a lucrative extension on the table from Leipzig. Staying put shouldn’t be discounted at this stage, even though Sesko has a £55m release clause.

Outgoings from Stamford Bridge

Gallagher and Lukaku rumoured to be leaving

It's understood that Maresca, much like Pochettino, would prefer a core senior squad of 25 players or under. That means outgoings are helpful not just for financial reasons but also to free up some space.

Dortmund are preparing an opening offer for Ian Maatsen of close to £25m, but Chelsea want the full £35m clause paid. The beaten Champions League finalists are nonetheless optimistic an agreement can be reached.

Romelu Lukaku has a £38m release clause and is drawing concrete interest from Napoli. Chelsea would gladly sell him to Saudi instead, having accepted a €45m offer from Al-Hilal last summer only to find the Belgian striker wanted to stay in Italy. A year on and Lukaku appears more open to the Saudi Pro League.

"The level in Saudi will only increase and to a much higher standard than many people think," Lukaku told Dutch paper HLN. "More and more footballers will end up there. The infrastructure still needs to be improved, but all major top European clubs know that Saudi Arabia is coming! You can already see Saudi's influence on boxing, golf, Formula 1. "I'm going to decide [my future]. I'm in control of my situation. I'm going to make a choice and once I explain it, everyone will agree with me. Every time I decided to stay or leave somewhere, it turned out to be the right choice."

Armando Broja is also up for sale with early interest from Wolves, Crystal Palace, Everton, Bologna, Milan and Monaco. Broja would give serious consideration to Saudi as well, although no offer has materialised to date. Chelsea crave a £35m fee, but suitors are looking at closer to £20m. The gulf in valuation may only be fully bridged if Broja shines at Euro 2024 for Albania. Broja definitely won’t be returning to Fulham, who paid Chelsea £4m for a frustrating half-season loan at Craven Cottage in the second half of last season.

Related Chelsea Yet to Make Gallagher Decision Amid Villa Interest Aston Villa are interested in signing Chelsea's Conor Gallagher this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chalobah could be sold with Chelsea seeking £25m – a reasonable ballpark given his excellent end-of-season form. Both Manchester United and Bayern Munich have discussed the 24-year-old, who is going to be picky and prefers only to leave Chelsea for a club with European football. This was the main reason he rejected Nottingham Forest last summer.

Chelsea will engage with suitors for Gallagher and expect at least £50m. Gallagher has proven himself a model and popular professional despite uncertainty over his future, but there are currently no advanced talks over a contract extension.

Aston Villa have already made a formative approach, but it's not thought they can match Chelsea's asking price, meaning Duran going the other way might be the only way Gallagher can feasibly end up at Villa Park.

Spurs are expected to make an offer and Newcastle could even enter the race if Bruno Guimaraes departs. Although Atletico Madrid appreciate Gallagher, they have no plans to offer anywhere close to Chelsea’s valuation and are not actively working on a deal.

Omari Hutchinson is another player Chelsea wish to sell for around £25m. Ipswich would love to permanently sign the 20-year-old winger after a successful loan spell at Portman Road last campaign, but are inclined to pitch a loan with obligation contingent on them staying up. Stuttgart are also pushing for Hutchinson's signature. There is a high enough volume of initial interest that Chelsea believe they can get the fee they are looking for.

With four or five new faces anticipated, and a flurry of outgoings, Maresca will need to quickly settle his dressing room. And the importance of Caballero in helping in this regard should not be underestimated. Maresca's 42-year-old assistant understands Chelsea culture and the serial-winner mentality that existed under Roman Abramovich. And he was a fans’ favourite as a player, picking up FA Cup (2018), Europa League (2019) and Champions League (2021) winners’ medals despite only making 38 appearances between 2017 and 2021.

Reuters

Whereas Pochettino threw a barbecue to get to know everyone in his first week, Maresca and his staff are more inclined to start with one-on-one connections. Maresca impressed in his first week at Leicester with the amount of time invested in building personal connections with non-playing staff and he has already asked for briefs on Cobham staff members.

Maresca's Goals Next Season

Chelsea head coach looking to hit the ground running

The short and unsurprising answer is that Maresca will be judged on whether he can qualify for the Champions League next season. Chelsea's owners and Maresca both believe this is an attainable goal. After all, Chelsea are the fourth-best team in the Premier League since Boxing Day.

Chelsea outscored their opponents in XG in 25 of their 38 games last season leading to an expected points total of 78 – 15 more than they actually won. And Chelsea created 87 big chances – 30 more than in 2022/23.

Maresca has noted Chelsea dipped in games after half-time and is expected to address this with the squad. Chelsea ranked third in a ‘first half’ table for 2023/24 yet fell to 12th when judged after the break.

Big Six Premier League Table First Half Table Second Half Table Club Position Points Club Position Points Manchester City 1st 73 Liverpool 1st 82 Arsenal 2nd 71 Manchester City 2nd 79 Chelsea 3rd 61 Arsenal 3rd 79 Liverpool 5th 58 Tottenham 4th 72 Tottenham 9th 48 Manchester United 7th 52 Manchester United 11th 47 Chelsea 12th 48

If momentum continues from the back end of last season, Maresca will no doubt feel the attacking numbers will take care of themselves, and providing Chelsea don’t ship another 63 goals – a club record in the Premier League era – they can surpass last season’s points total.

In addition to qualifying for the Champions League, it has been stressed to Maresca how important success in next summer's inaugural expanded Club World Cup is, even more so than triumphing in the Europa Conference League, which Chelsea will enter for the very first time. This is due to the riches on offer. Chelsea will receive around £40m for participating, but that amount trebles if they win the tournament. Succeeding on US soil is also seen as beneficial to Chelsea's brand, especially just a year before the 2026 World Cup in America, Canada and Mexico.

If all goes to plan, Maresca could end up managing a 65+ game season, presuming Chelsea go far in the FA Cup and League Cup, so keeping his players fit and fresh is going to be vital. That’s also why Fernandez, Mudryk, Malo Gusto and Benoit Badiashile have all been blocked from playing at the Olympic Games. If Chelsea sign Olise before the tournament in Paris, it's possible they also ask him to withdraw from Thierry Henry's France squad.

Chelsea’s owners believe consistent results and ultimately trophies will start to come now that their project has stronger foundations just over two years after buying the club for almost £2.5bn. Things may still appear chaotic from the outside, but Chelsea have invested heavily in best-in-class recruitment experts and enhanced data, founded a set-piece department and strengthened their medical department.

Related Chelsea Block Enzo Fernandez and Mudryk from 2024 Olympics Argentina and Ukraine are set to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in France this summer.

And there are future teenage prospects, signed but yet to arrive, that could prove integral to the squad for many years to come. Two 17-year-olds, Independiente Del Valle's Kendry Paez (who is already Chelsea property) and Palmeiras' Estêvão Willian (who is expected to sign in the coming weeks), are billed as generational talents.

Chelsea also believe their sister-club Strasbourg and others to be added in late 2024 or 2025 will be essential in developing players and giving parent company, BlueCo 22, a return on investment. Chelsea believe the incredible money they have forked out on these kinds of players is an investment not an expense and will lead to spending subsiding over time.

"When we are spending, we are investing and those players continue to hold their value," Boehly told Sportico. "So what we are thinking of is what does it cost to finance that portfolio of players. Some will go up and some will go down in value, but I argue the investments made at Chelsea have held their value. We are not spending the money, we are investing the money. So when we buy, we are just thinking about the cost of carry.

"Chelsea now is a bit like we bought the Dodgers in 2013. We started 15 and 25, but we kind of just kept sticking to the plan because we believed that it was right. And we went through a similar thing with Chelsea. You have to have the resolve to not hear all the noise around you and remain committed to the plan."

Maresca won’t be able to ignore all the noise quite as easily, especially if he doesn’t get off to a flying start. The Chelsea fan base can make or break a manager extremely quickly.

And Maresca must foster and maintain an iron-clad relationship with Eghbali, who will be a regular presence at Cobham and games next season and is probably the most influential individual at the club. As long as Eghbali remains on side, Maresca will be safe in his new role.

Eghbali is expected to remain hands on – as one might expect from the man representing Clearlake Capital alongside fellow board member Jose Feliciano. He is not afraid to get his hands dirty, as was apparent in the negotiations for both Fernandez and Caicedo.

Maresca is the type of head coach who will have no issue with the owners or sporting directors entering his domain, or even his dressing room. Although Leicester’s owner and chair Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is a very different type of personality to Eghbali, and inputted far less on football decisions, he was also a continued and positive presence at Leicester during Maresca's year there.

Keys to Maresca's Success

Chelsea looking for Champions League qualification

The good news for Maresca is his five-year contract is intentionally aligned to Chelsea's own future-focused vision. This makes it less likely we’ll be talking about another end-of-season review in 12 months' time, at least not one framed around Maresca's future.

Pochettino's two-year guaranteed contract became an issue and talking point since it's understood he felt under pressure weeks into his new job, and disconnected from much of the club's studious strategic planning that he couldn't benefit from in the 'now'.

Of course, the harsh and unavoidable reality of football – especially at a club of Chelsea’s magnitude – is short-term results always matter. And under Abramovich, even three games without a win was a full-blown crisis.

Although Chelsea's model places heavy emphasis on safeguarding and modernising the club for future, it also can’t thrive without instant success, and therein lies the paradox. Patience is necessary, yet there’s so often no time for it on the field. Put that way, the Chelsea head coach role sounds a somewhat thankless task, but to Maresca it's a challenge he relishes. That's why Chesea’s owners believe they have got the perfect head coach – a football, personality and strategic fit.

There will still be an element of scepticism from some outside of Cobham simply because of the volume and pedigree of previous names who have come and gone so swiftly. And Gary Neville was quick to glibly dub Chelsea's young squad "billion-pound bottle jobs" after their League Cup Final loss to Liverpool at Wembley in February.

Related Exclusive: Chelsea Star 'Disappointed' With Potential Exit Conor Gallagher has been a key part of Chelsea's squad for two years now

It's all too easy to deride Chelsea given their mass spending and lack of men's team trophies under Clearlake-Boehly. At least superficially, it does appear a fall from grace just three years on from winning the 2021 Champions League under Abramovich. But there are also plenty among Chelsea's rivals who think their model is sound; and if anything are surprised it hasn't already paid off on the pitch. A lack of stability is logically the main reason why, plus Chelsea's infrastructure has required time to catch up with their ambition.

FSG's CEO of football Michael Edwards was one name blown away by the project, but the timing for him to come on board in 2022 just wasn't right and Chelsea's loss has now proven to be Liverpool's gain.

Chelsea are adamant that they now have all the right ingredients to succeed – they have just had to break a few eggs along the way. Now it’s up to Maresca to put trophies back on the menu. If he can do that, Chelsea’s owners will end up having the last laugh.