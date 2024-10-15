Life for the USMNT under new manager Mauricio Pochettino is off to a pleasant start.

The decorated Argentinian coach is in the midst of his first camp with the U.S. men's national soccer team, and is fresh off a comforting 2-0 win over CONCACAF rival Panama in Austin on Saturday.

Midfielder Yunus Musah scored his first international goal to open the scoring early in the second half.

Texas native Ricardo Pepi put the game away when he finished a chance in the box in the 94th minute, solidifying Pochettino's debut win with USMNT.

With the win, the Americans snapped a four-game winless streak, and a two-game losing streak to Panama, who is ranked 37th in FIFA's world rankings.

Pochettino's first starting lineup featured a mixed bag of talent and experience. Wiley 37-year-old veteran Tim Ream was selected to lead the defensive line and wore the armband against Panama, while caps leader Christian Pulisic led the USMNT's attacking trio alongside Josh Sargent and Brenden Aaronson.

However, when the Stars and Stripes travel to Guadalajara to face Mexico on Tuesday, they'll be without a number of their biggest stars, including Pulisic, who were sent back to their respective clubs before the end of the international break. Why is that?

Why Did Pulisic And Others Leave USMNT Camp Early?

Pochettino sends players home to "respect relationship" with players' clubs

The USMNT allowed Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Marlon Fossey and Zack Steffen back to their respective club sides following the win over Panama, in a rather unorthodox move for an international program to make.

Pochettino justified the decision to the media, clarifying that he wants to maintain a good relationship between the national team and his players' clubs.

“As we have said, we are always going to make decisions that are in the best interest of our players and respect the relationship we have with their clubs.

Pulisic has played a ton of football for both AC Milan and the United States over the last month, and will surely benefit from some well-deserved rest to continue his strong run of form .

Pochettino will take this opportunity to give some run to other players that are perhaps on the periphery of his squad, giving them a chance to show what they have against a formidable opponent in Mexico.

"It's really important for the players because I think we all want to have the opportunity to play, to show quality," Pochettino said Monday. "It's a little bit sad because these guys that work here want to help and play for the team. But at the same time, when one door is closed, another can be opened, there will be a possibility for another player to play."

The USMNT will face El Tri on Tuesday in Jalisco at 10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT. You can catch the action on TNT, Max, or Futbol de Primera.