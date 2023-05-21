Barcelona were finally able to lift the La Liga title over the weekend, sparking jubilant celebrations inside the Camp Nou.

And after all the fans had left, footage recorded Brazilian winger Raphinha crawling along the turf on his knees.

While this might raise some eyebrows among some football fans, there is a very good reason why.

The Catalan giants had stormed their way to the top of the Spanish first division and secured the title last week with a victory over Espanyol.

While aggressive scenes followed that match, more euphoric celebrations have been going on since then.

Barcelona’s men’s and women’s teams took part in a joint parade during the week, with the streets lined with Blaugrana fans.

Saturday's match was to be a joyous occasion, but it was not to be a perfect day for the players as Barca slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Real Sociedad.

However, that did not put a dampener on celebrations after the game, with outgoing midfielder Sergio Busquets lifting the trophy in front of a packed-out Camp Nou.

A fitting end to his incredible 18-year career in a blue and red shirt.

Raphinha’s actions explained

The celebrations then continued on the pitch, with Raphinha and other players parading the trophy around the ground.

But after everyone had left to carry on the celebrations elsewhere, a video emerged online of the Brazilian remaining on the Camp Nou pitch.

The 26-year-old could be seen walking along the turf on his knees, with a Brazil flag hanging over his shoulders.

Raphinha signed from Leeds United last summer and fans of the Yorkshire club will recognise the celebration.

They would have seen him do something similar against Brentford as Leeds survived the threat of relegation last season.

But there is a reason why he does this after big occasions.

As reported by ITV following Leeds’ match against Brentford, the action is a ritual in South America which pays thanks to God for “granting a wish.”

Raphinha had spoken about how he would repeat the gesture for Barca should glory follow in his first season at the club.

"I'll do it again, like I did with Leeds," he said after signing, as per Marca. “I'll walk the Camp Nou on my knees, or wherever, it would be perfect to do it in Istanbul.”

While his side might not have made it to Istanbul and the Champions League final, Raphinha’s wish for a domestic title did come true.

Video: Raphinha crawls along the Camp Nou pitch

Three matches remain in the La Liga season, but all of them are now dead rubbers after Barcelona secured the title.

What is of more interest is what might happen at the club in the summer, with several players linked with a move away.

One of those is Raphinha, and Newcastle and Arsenal are two teams reportedly interested in his services.

But speaking after the title celebrations, the attacker is focused on continuing his story with Barcelona.

“I want to stay here for many more years to come,” he reportedly told beIN Sports.