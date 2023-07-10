There once was a time that the Chinese Super League was seen as a threat to Europe's biggest leagues, but years later it has not turned out that way.

The aim of the nation was to become the leading force in the world of football by the year 2050, with the country possessing the resources to do so.

A very ambitious plan contained goals such as reaching a World Cup, hosting the tournament and also win the competition.

The World Cup Trophy during the 2006 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group Draw at the Messe Frankfurt on December 5, 2003 in Franfurt, Germany

President Xi Jingping was the man at the heart of these ambitions and aims.

The nation has not been known for producing world-class talent, and that has since not changed.

China planned to open thousands of football schools in order to develop a new generation of talent, with the aim being to get up to 50 million children involved.

The rise of the Chinese Super League

The height of the nations spending in the transfer market was in the 2016/17 season as a staggering £320 million was spent in a single transfer window.

The highest profile move was a £60 million deal that saw Brazilian international, Oscar, prized away from Chelsea in January 2017.

The size of transfer fee was seen as massive at the time although is almost standard in the current day. His wages, though, a massive £400,000-per-week are still anything but standard.

Another transfer that captured the attention of many was the move that saw Carlos Tevez end his stay in Europe as he left Juventus on a free transfer to sign for Shanghai Shenhua.

Moving to China was not the biggest surprise about the transfer, but the £650,000-per-week wages stunned football fans around the globe.

Ramires and Hulk were other big money acquisitions from Europe.

It only took 12 months from the Tevez signing for everything to start crumbling for the nation.

What went wrong with the Chinese Super League?

Bringing money in from football was the ultimate aim for the country, but instead they found themselves in the opposite position, with money draining out in pursuit of success.

Per The Sun, football agent - Charles Cardoso - spoke about the issues faced: "Everybody believed that China was the next great thing to happen in football."

"Everyone thought it would be a gold mine, but they didn't plan well," he continued.

Finally, he added: "They were planning absurd things, but in reality, they didn't have the ability to manage it all."

Clubs in the league began to fold and cease to exist due to crippling debts being racked up.

As a result, many players lost out on money and others went unpaid altogether.

Former Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan defender, Miranda, missed out on £7.5 million in wages due to his club folding.

Other players had to wash their own kits at home, much the same as a pub team would be expected to.

FIFA received complaints from players such as Renato Augusto as they saw their contracts terminated with the financial struggles continuing.

With a focus on buying ready-made stars that were coming towards the end of their careers like Tevez, Hulk and Didier Drogba, there was no real thought about the future.

LONDON - MARCH 23: Didier Drogba of Chelsea celebrates as he scores their second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on March 23, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Many football stadiums in China are now abandoned, only seven years on from the signing of ex-Manchester United player, Tevez.

No progress has been made in regard to the ability level within the national side either, as they are ranked 78th in the world currently and did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

It is fair to say the plans went astronomically wrong along the way.

Property giant, Evergrande, made a start on construction of a new 100,000 capacity stadium in 2020, but the land was seized with the ground only being half built.

Similarly, work was done on venues for the Asian Cup in 2023, before China withdrew themselves as hosts.

What can Saudi Arabia learn from China's mistakes?

In 2023, Saudi Arabia are in the midst of making their play to become the newest superpower in the football world.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the biggest star to make his way to the Middle East after leaving Manchester United in January.

His signing was met with huge fanfare, reportedly signing a deal worth £173 million over the course of two and a half years.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal with his arms stretched wide in the Saudi Pro League for his current club Al-Nassr

A large portion of players have followed suit thus far in the summer transfer window.

Current Ballon d'Or holder, Karim Benzema, joined N'Golo Kante in moving to Al-Ittihad on free transfers, and large wages.

Steven Gerrard becomes the most notable name to take up a managerial post in the league, with more expected to follow suit eventually.

Football agent, Cardoso, believes Saudi Arabia will learn from the mistakes made by China: "They will certainly do well because they have not managed to establish a great connection with football, but know where and how much to put their money in."

Later citing examples of his beliefs: "Just look at PSG and Manchester City, for instance. Unlike China, they have strategy as well as financial power."

In the case of Manchester City, the ownership of the club come from the Middle East and have shown a strong willingness to learn and put in the work to be successful. Of course, they've also spent big, but that is par for the course in the English top-flight these days.

Newcastle were purchased by the Saudi Public Investment Fund in 2021, and have already transformed from relegation candidates to a Champions League side.

All down to the smart choices made by the new owners.

Cardoso confirmed: "I really do think that the Middle East is not even the next, but already the big thing at the moment."

It will take time to see how it plays out, but it is a very strong start to proceedings for the Saudi Pro League.

Even more players are sure to make the leap from top European clubs due to the financial power of the country in question.

China is an example that shows wealth does not equate to guaranteed success, but when used in the right way, it can be a very important tool.