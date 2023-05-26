Players in La Liga have been showing their support for Vinicius Jr in recent times.

The Real Madrid forward was racially abused by some Valencia fans in Real Madrid's match at Mestalla Stadium last weekend.

Sadly, it is not the first time that Vinicius has been racially abused this season and now action is being taken.

One of the initiatives La Liga have introduced in an attempt to eradicate racism from the game is by having players stand behind a banner before games.

In the past week, prior to kick-off, players from both sides have been standing behind a banner which reads: 'Racists, out of football'.

Valencia were in action for the first time since some of the club's fans racially abused Vinicius last weekend.

Players from Valencia and Real Mallorca stood behind the banner which condemns racism before the game.

The only player that chose not to was Mouctar Diakhaby.

The Guinean stood away from the rest of the players while they held the banner together alongside the match officials.

Why did Mouctar Diakhaby refuse to stand behind anti-racism banner before Mallorca vs Valencia?

Spanish publication AS have revealed the reason for Diakhaby's actions.

Diakhaby was the target of alleged racist abuse in April 2021 in a match between Valencia and Cadiz.

Valencia's players left the pitch after Diakhaby was allegedly racist abused by Cadiz's Juan Cala.

The case was never resolved, though, and Cala escaped any punishment.

AS therefore attribute his actions to not being in favour of the difference in treatment and interest of the authorities in his case and that of Vinícius.

Mouctar Diakhaby supports Vinicius Jr on social media

Diakhaby took to social media to support Vinicius following the racist abuse from some Valencia fans.

He tweeted: "Of course I support @vinijr against the racist insults he received from some fans. And I hope that my club does what is necessary to strongly penalize those who committed these acts. Not saying anything is being an accomplice."

How have Valencia been punished after Vinicius Jr racist abuse?

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) fined Valencia £39,000 and ordered a partial closure of their stadium for five games.

The Spanish club did not approve of the punishment and called them 'totally disproportionate and unfair'.

Valencia have vowed to give life bans to any of their fans that are found guilty of racist abuse. They have identified a supporter who made a racist gesture to Vinicius.