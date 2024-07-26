Highlights Diego Maradona found redemption in Naples, where he became a hero.

Maradona's brilliance helped lead the team to their first ever Serie A title.

Maradona achieved god status in Naples as Napoli's ground is now named in honour of the Argentine.

Diego Maradona is one of the most famous and beloved players to ever pull on the light blue jersey of SSC Napoli. In his seven years on the western coast of southern Italy, El Pibe de Oro (The Golden Boy) led the team to some of the most illustrious times in the club's history.

Until the Scudetto of 2022-23, Naples' last successful era came courtesy of its adored, adopted son Maradona with two Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana crown, and the UEFA Cup all arriving under his stewardship.

Individually, the midfielder was celebrated like a god among men, with iconic murals stretching along the ancient city streets. Following the Argentine's death in 2020 at the age of 60, the raucous Stadio San Paolo was aptly renamed, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. While Maradona was vital for Napoli, it cannot be overstated, that Napoli was just as important to the precocious talent. With that in mind, here are a number of key reasons why Maradona was so famous in Naples.

Refuge

Diego found redemption in Naples

1984 was a year of change for Diego Maradona. Up to this point, he had lit up the pitches of Argentina with Argentinos Juniors and Boca, blitzed through Spain, yet his star was beginning to fade at Barcelona. He had entered as a phenomenon, and while proving his worth with his 38 goals and 23 assists in 58 games, Maradona's two years at Camp Nou would end with an element of controversy.

The capitulation of Maradona's injury-struck time in Catalonia, came in 1984's Copa del Rey final. The year prior, a horrific tackle from Andoni Goikoetxea ("the Butcher of Bilbao") broke the Argentine's ankle. After months of rehabilitation, Barca and Athletic Bilbao met in the cup's finale with Goikoetxea's tackle still firmly fixed within Maradona's mind. Retribution was his focus.

Ultimately, Bilbao won, yet Maradona went down swinging - sparking a mass-brawl. The fact that the game was televised to half the country was one thing, yet Diego's knock-out flying knee, headbutt, and elbow combo taking place in front of the King of Spain? That was truly outrageous.

Cuts, breaks and bruises heal, but pride can take a lot longer. Maradona had constantly battled and argued with the board and this final flurry of violence was enough to raise tensions to a damning crescendo. One Barcelona executive stated:

"When I saw those scenes of Maradona fighting and the chaos that followed I realised we couldn't go any further with him."

Club president Josep Lluis Nunez bore the brunt of confrontations with Maradona, and ultimately, the midfield magician demanded a move. As he had done on signing for Barcelona, the £6.9 million ($10.48 million) move to Napoli meant Maradona had another world record transfer fee. Leaving Spain with a scolding, Maradona could've been seen as an emotive, unpredictable burden for any team. However, on arrival to Napoli's San Paolo, he was welcomed with open hearts. As writer David Goldblatt described, "they were convinced that the saviour had arrived".

Pride

Napoli and Maradona were meant to be

While Maradona had found acceptance in the warmth of love and affection of 75,000 fans at his Naples presentation, the club knew exactly what sort of player they were signing. His saviour role was a fair estimation, in many ways. At the time of the Argentinian World Cup winner's arrival, Italian football was dominated by teams from the north and centre of the country.

The likes of AC Milan, Juventus, and Inter seemed to interchange and monopolise the division, of which many deemed to be the very best in the world.

Outside of that bubble, no team in the south of the Italian Peninsula had ever won a league title. This played massively into the north-south divide within the country too, as the south was often mocked and seen as diminutive or less affluent. Maradona, with his deep connection to the working class, understood his role in the club's story. He knew that he had joined a once-great institution, and the fact that they were languishing near the bottom of the league on his arrival just wasn't right.

Diego Maradona's Napoli Statistics Appearances 257 Goals 115 Assists 72 Honours 5

Achieving God Status

The legacy still lives on

While Maradona's 'Hand of God' was often a prescribed nickname by the press, with tongue firmly in cheek - there was very little doubt that his wider deity status in Naples was an over-exaggeration. In his first season with Gli Azzurri, Maradona's 14-goal season helped seal an eighth-placed finish - three spots above the season prior.

In no time at all, Maradona's on-field presence, with leadership as much as goal contributions, earned him the captain's armband. In 1985–86, Napoli moved up to third. Helped, in large part, by Maradona's 11 league goals, as well as a steadily more cohesive team unit, it was the club's best finish in five years. Everything was about to come together beautifully for the Neapolitans.

Guided again by Maradona's goals, the breakthrough of iconic defender Ciro Ferrara, and the key acquisitions of Andrea Carnevale and the perfectly named, Fernando De Napoli - Napoli won their first ever Serie A Italian Championship, as well as the Coppa Italia in 1986–87. Celebrations were so frenetic and jubilant, that the city of Naples shut down for a week. Mock funerals were held for AC Milan and Juventus. As death notices announced, "the other Italy has been defeated. A new empire is born."

With Maradona, Bruno Giordano, and Careca - Napoli's 'Ma-Gi-Ca' frontline was born, and it helped fire the club to the 1989-90 title. While huge blowout celebrations never lost their delirium, they became more common - as Napoli made up for lost time. They picked up the UEFA Cup in 1989, and the Italian Supercup in 1990.

To conclude, while Maradona's stint at Napoli wasn't devoid of controversy, he was still a lovable rogue that fit seamlessly into the identity of the city. There was the unwanted attention of scandals involving cocaine, an illegitimate son, and alleged mob ties. However, Napoli received the full Maradona. He was unapologetically himself, and because they allowed him to flourish, he enjoyed the peak of his career with the Parthenopean club.

Speaking of his love for the place upon winning that first title in 1987, Maradona's gratitude and pride was evident.

“For me, this title means a lot more than winning the World Cup. (...) Here, all my family, the city of Naples are with me because I consider myself a son of Naples.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maradona was the all-time leading goalscorer for Napoli, with 115 goals, until his record was broken by Marek Hamsik in 2017. When asked who was the toughest player he ever faced, AC Milan legend Franco Baresi stated it was Maradona, a view shared by his Milan teammate Paolo Maldini.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.