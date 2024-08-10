Highlights An expert in sociolinguistics has explained why footballers sometimes put on a fake accent when overseas.

The likes of Eric Dier and Steve McClaren have both famously done so during interviews.

Professor Rob Drummond believes that doing so is a sign of a good communicator.

The rise of social media has meant that fewer and fewer things can escape the eyes of the public. As a result of that, it has become common to find posts about some of the biggest names in football being called out for the way they play, the way they act, or even the way they talk.

The likes of Steve McClaren, Eric Dier and Joey Barton have all famously fallen victim to being caught on camera adopting a fake accent after securing moves abroad. Most recently, McClaren – who just left Manchester United – drew attention during his first interview as Jamaica manager.

While this often leads to mockery online, it has been revealed that there is actually a very good reason why this happens.

Expert Explains Why Players Speak With Fake Accents

Professor Rob Drummond believes it is a sign of a good communicator

Speaking to The Athletic, Professor Rob Drummond of Manchester Metropolitan University, who specialises in sociolinguistics, explained that taking on a fake accent is not only completely normal, but is also a positive thing. He claimed:

"I think it is subconscious, but I think it’s genuinely a positive thing. I think it shows somebody who’s a really good communicator. "We all tend to accommodate the way we speak towards the person we’re talking to. If someone has a particularly posh accent and they’re in an environment where they stand out, they might change their accent to assimilate with the people they’re with."

Specifically discussing Dier's case, Drummond continued, saying "In this situation, he’s being interviewed by someone in English, by someone with a German accent, and he’s replying in the same variety of English. I can guarantee people will understand him better. The German public who might not have English as a common language will understand him better than his standard accent. I don’t think he realises he’s doing it.

"He’s naturally, subconsciously speaking in a way that he thinks will make him understood."

It is not just English players this happens to either. Fans were shocked to hear what Newcastle striker Alexander Isak sounded like, as his accent portrayed him as being more Cockney than Swedish. This could also be down to his environment, with the player being influenced by his teammates or English pop culture.

Related 10 players you forgot played for England GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at ten of the most forgettable players to have earned an England cap.

Angel Gomes Slams Critics of Dier

The former Manchester United youngster discussed how difficult it is to speak without an accent

Despite being on the end of negativity online for his viral interview, Dier did gain some support from another Englishman playing abroad in Angel Gomes. The former Manchester United youngster, who has been linked with a move to Aston Villa, opted against continuing his career at Old Trafford in 2020 and instead agreed a deal to join French side LOSC Lille.

With his experiences away from England, which also included a loan spell in Portugal, the creative midfielder took to social media to hit back at anyone who criticises players for adopting a fake accent: