Jurgen Klopp has responded when asked if Liverpool will play the national anthem at Anfield against Brentford next weekend.

Premier League clubs have been asked to play the national anthem on the weekend of King Charles' Coronation.

The Premier League have asked its sides to play 'God Save The King' as well as providing them with an official portrait of the King and The Queen Consort and the Coronation Logo to be displayed on big screens.

It's believed that most Premier League clubs will play the anthem.

However, whether Liverpool will follow the procedure remains to be seen.

For many years, Liverpool fans have booed the national anthem with recent examples being last season's FA Cup final. They also jeered Prince William at this season's Community Shield.

Why do Liverpool fans boo the national anthem?

There are several reasons why many Liverpool supporters boo the national anthem.

It started back in the 1980s when the Conservative government planned to put the city into a “managed decline”.

That hatred towards the government grew even stronger following their failings after the Hillsborough disaster.

That feeling hasn't dissipated over the years and, in fact, has increased with the left-leaning city feeling disconnected from the government's policies and the state.

With foodbanks set up outside Anfield and Goodison Park to help those in city unable to afford food, you won't find too many people in Liverpool celebrating the Kings' Coronation that is likely to cost the taxpayer £250 million.

What did Klopp say about the national anthem being played?

Liverpool host Brentford at 5:30pm next Saturday with the match being shown on Sky Sports. So the decision to play the national anthem is one that isn't to be taken lightly.

Do Liverpool want headlines about their fans booing the national anthem again - something we saw following last season's FA Cup final?

When asked if he'd have any say in the club's decision, Klopp insisted he wouldn't.

"No, that’s a club decision," Klopp said. "I am the German guy in the club, so what should I say about that?

"That would be really great. If my opinion would count even, it’s nothing to do with me."

It feel like a lose-lose situation for Liverpool to make.

If they decide not to play the national anthem, there will likely be backlash if the rest of the Premier League decide to. But if they do and it's booed, then there will be headlines once again.