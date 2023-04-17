Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the world’s best athletes, with his football career continuing at both club and international level even when 38-years-old.

And now, eagle-eyed football fans think they have spotted something which showcases his elite mentality even more.

Ronaldo is playing his football out in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr, following his departure from Manchester United in December 2022 after falling out with current United boss, Erik ten Hag.

He has been in decent form for his new club, scoring 11 goals in 10 league matches.

But his side trail league leaders Al-Ittihad, dropping even further behind following their most recent game against Al-Feiha which finished 0-0.

Fans spot something in Ronaldo’s post

The Portuguese forward was visibly furious after that game.

And the fixture ultimately proved to be Rudi Garcia’s last game in charge of Al-Nassr, with the club announcing he had left by mutual consent.

Under-19 head coach Dinko Jelicic has now taken charge of the senior side.

With the gap to the top of the table increasing to three points because of their latest result, Ronaldo will need to be at the top of his game for his side to win the league.

And he certainly looks to be in peak physical condition, with the forward uploading a picture of himself in a sauna where he looks absolutely ripped.

But fans believe they have spotted something in his latest story which to them was quite bizarre.

Rather than pay attention to his physique, some fans were more interested in his toenails which were clearly painted black.

This is also not something new for Ronaldo either.

Fans took notice of them in a picture with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, and another picture from years ago also shows him with black toenails.

The reason Ronaldo paints his toenails

But the reason why he does this is reportedly to do with wanting to stay healthy.

One user on Twitter commented: “Idk but all I know is athletes who do MMA usually add paint to get a protective layer or something.”

German outlet BILD writes something similar, with one source saying: “Many top athletes do this to protect their nails from fungi and bacteria when they are stuck in sweaty shoes for hours. Even Mike Tyson.”

It’s the little things Ronaldo does that give him an edge, and means that he maintains his levels even in the latter years of his career.

What next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

As the football season draws to a close, Ronaldo will be hoping to help guide Al-Nassr back to the top of the Saudi Pro League.

His team are next in action against fourth-placed Al-Hilal on Tuesday 18 April, and three points will be vital if they want to have any hope of catching Al-Ittihad.