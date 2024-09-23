Manchester City man Jeremy Doku managed to escape receiving a red card during his side’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal after seemingly ‘kicking the ball away’ and, in turn, delaying the restart. Alan Shearer, however, suggested that he passed the ball back to where referee Michael Oliver demanded.

Fans of the Emirates Stadium outfit were not best pleased with Oliver’s inconsistency after Leandro Trossard was shown his second yellow card of the encounter on the cusp of the interval. The Belgian shoved Bernardo Silva in the back and kicked the ball away after the whistle had been blown.

Related Roy Keane Slams Mikel Arteta for his Interview After Man City 2-2 Arsenal Roy Keane said that Mikel Arteta should 'show some class' after complaining about Leandro Trossard's red card during their 2-2 draw.

Where their anger stems from is looking at an incident involving Trossard’s fellow countryman, Doku, who was seen nudging the ball back after Arsenal prepared to take their free-kick. Oliver, however, was under the assumption that he had passed it back to a red shirt.

Shearer: Doku’s Offence was not a Red Card

Paul Merson disagrees with former striker’s point

Speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of the Premier League thriller, former Gunners ace Paul Merson felt that Doku should have been punished for the incident when the 22-year-old winger appeared to kick the ball away after Arsenal had won a free-kick.

“If he (Doku) can’t play it to Rice he shouldn’t be playing football. He’s kicking the ball away in my opinion. Rice is there, and he’s kicked it to there. "We’ve got to use a bit of common sense here otherwise we’ll just be sending people off left, right and centre. You’ve got to remember there’s 40, 50,000 people in the crowd as well.”

Taking to BBC’s Match of the Day, striker-turned-pundit Shearer – who is the English top division’s highest-ever goalscorer – claimed that Doku was merely passing the ball back to where Oliver wanted it, which is why he managed to walk away unscathed.

“I think if you look at Michael Oliver, he’s telling Doku where he wants the free kick taken from, and that’s where he’s knocked it back. So no, I don’t agree with that, in saying that he’s kicked that away. I think the referee’s told him, or was telling him where he wants it, and he’s knocked it back there.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal only had 22% possession overall, their second lowest recorded since 2003/04, after 20% against City in August 2011.

Mikel Arteta Fumed at Trossard Red Card Post-Match

In the wake of John Stones’ dramatic, last-minute equaliser, Arsenal chief Arteta fumed at Oliver’s decision to send Trossard off, which left his side with the mountainous task of retaining their lead. He said: “They do not deserve my comment.”

Referencing back to Declan Rice’s controversial-but-explainable sending off against Brighton & Hove Albion, Arteta has felt hard done by on two occasions since the campaign got underway. Perhaps in jest, he also insisted that 100 games could end in a 9 vs 10 situation if the refereeing continues.

“It’s that obvious that it’s not necessary to comment on it. It’s happened twice now. I’m expecting 100 games to be nine vs 10 this season if that’s the case.”

Up next in the top tier, Arsenal welcome Leicester City and Southampton to the Emirates Stadium in back-to-back outings, while Pep Guardiola and his entourage travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United.