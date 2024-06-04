Highlights Dolph Ziggler left WWE to challenge himself against top talents outside the company, embracing new opportunities and experiences in wrestling.

For almost two decades, Dolph Ziggler was one of the most entertaining wrestlers in WWE and was regularly featured on the company's biggest cards. Having won multiple Intercontinental Championships, a World Heavyweight Championship, a Money in the Bank ladder match and even the NXT title, the Show Off achieved pretty much everything he possibly could in WWE.

Ziggler felt like a company man for life. He was expected to see out the rest of his professional wrestling career with WWE but shocked the world last year when he was released from his contract. No longer positioned at the top of the card, fans had grown frustrated with the star's treatment in the company and, considering how talented he is inside the squared circle, the general consensus was that his abilities were going to waste.

Well, that is no longer the case. Ziggler decided to leave WWE and take his skills elsewhere. He's since appeared in a number of promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, and now he's explained why he decided to leave his former employers after so long on the payroll.

Ziggler Knows He Doesn't Have Long Left

The Show Off is nearing the end of his career

Having joined WWE in 2004 at just 24 years old, Ziggler spent just under two decades with the company but decided to leave in 2023. Now, after speaking on the Eyes Up Here podcast, the wrestler has explained why he decided to leave, and it's largely down to how long he has left in the business.

"I got to a point where I really told myself, I go, 'I only have a certain window, no matter how I am with injuries, you have a certain window to where you can still be a top, somewhat of a game-changer, at a different company, at a different show, at an independent."

He decided to leave WWE in order to test himself against some of the brightest talents wrestling outside of the company today. It was his own decision, though, and according to the man himself, they actually wanted him to stay and had plans for his future.

WWE Wanted Ziggler to Become a Coach

They wanted to keep him around for years

During the interview, Ziggler also went on to reveal that if he didn't decide to leave WWE, they had plans for him to eventually transition into a coaching role, keeping him involved with the company long after his days as an active wrestler wrapped up. They wanted to keep him inside the squared circle for a couple more years at least, before offering him a position outside of it.

Instead, he took a chance on himself and has been wrestling all over the world following his departure. Throughout matches with the likes of Moose, David Finlay and Hiroshi Tanahashi, he's thrived on the independent scene so far, and while he's clearly having a fine time at this late stage of his career, there's a good chance that Ziggler returns to WWE somewhere down the line and works for Triple H when he calls it a day.