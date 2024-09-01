Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville slammed Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai during the Reds' 3-0 victory at Premier League rivals Manchester United. The former defenders were on commentary for the huge clash at Old Trafford for Sky Sports, and they took issue with one moment in particular involving the Hungary captain.

The visitors stormed into a 2-0 half-time lead through two well-taken goals by Colombian winger Luis Diaz. Casemiro played a huge part in both goals as he lost possession in the build-up to both of Diaz's efforts. His pass was intercepted by Ryan Gravenberch, who picked out Mohamed Salah on the right flank and the Egyptian floated in a brilliant cross for his teammate to nod home.

He was then dispossessed by Diaz shortly after, and tidy combination play between the two Liverpool wingers again resulted in the ball finding the back of Andre Onana's net. Salah then added a third shortly after half-time after being played through by Szoboszlai. However, the latter was on the end of criticism from Neville and Carragher towards the end of the match.

Related Things You Missed From Manchester United vs Liverpool Manchester United vs Liverpool is always a heated affair - here are some of the key moments that may have been missed amid the action.

Carragher and Neville Unhappy With Szoboszlai

The pair labelled the Reds midfielder 'unprofessional'

After playing a big part in the third goal, the 23-year-old could've got his own name on the scoresheet. He was given the freedom of the penalty area for just a moment but failed to pull the trigger and rather attempted to dribble past the recovering Man United defenders. View the moment below:

Close

Carragher and Neville were left livid by the former RB Leipzig man's decision-making. The ex-Liverpool vice-captain was first to take a pop at the Reds midfielder:

"What is he doing? Is he trying to be cocky? "If United get one back the crowd gets up, we saw yesterday what happened to Everton. That’s ridiculous from Szoboszlai. That’s just ridiculous, it’s unprofessional."

Neville quickly added his thoughts on the incident, claiming Szoboszlai's teammates should have a word with him: "He’s messing about there. He should be absolutely rollocked by the rest of his teammates for that. That’s a liberty. Something like that I’d call unprofessional."

Liverpool's Impressive Start Continues

Arne Slot's men have three clean sheets in three games

Had the lead been extended to 4-0, Liverpool would've moved above Manchester City at the top of the league table heading into the international break. Arne Slot's men are the only team yet to concede a goal in the Premier League season after holding into their 3-0 advantage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool and Manchester City are the only clubs to hold a 100% record in the 2024/25 Premier League season after three games played.

Victories against newly-promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road and a home success against Thomas Frank's Brentford were a good start to Slot's era in English football, but the resounding success at Old Trafford was an emphatic way to head into the international break.

3:41 Related The Top 18 Biggest Derbies in British Football Ranked From the very depths of British football, there are some great rivalries to be seen...

When the Premier League returns to action, Liverpool will hope to extend their impressive start to the campaign with back-to-back home matches against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth. A mouth-watering Champions League tie at the San Siro against AC Milan will be played in between those league matches.