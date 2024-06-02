Highlights Real Madrid secure their 15th Champions League title at Wembley with a 2-0 win over Dortmund, but financial windfall goes to the German side.

Dortmund earned more money after losing the Champions League final due to the intricate financial details of one player's transfer deal.

Real Madrid's winning culture prevailed against Dortmund, showcasing their unstoppable nature with a flawless run to the title.

Real Madrid managed to secure a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund to secure their latest - and record-extending 15th - Champions League title at Wembley. But, despite being on the receiving end of a loss in the English capital, Edin Terzic’s side are in line for a bigger and better pay day thanks to the intricacies of one player's transfer.

The German outfit were, for the most part, the more dominating side on the night but the ruthlessness - or lack thereof - in their finishing allowed Madrid to worm their way back into the tie, which is something you cannot allow them to do.

Goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr in quick succession took the wind out of Dortmund’s sails. Not only does winning Europe’s most prestigious competition add weight to the respective champions’ history, but it also offers a healthy financial boost - but interestingly, Dortmund are financially better off, despite losing.

Dortmund Earn More for Losing Champions League Final

Winner receives £17.2m

For the winners of the competition, this time being Real Madrid, UEFA dish out a total of £17.2 million (€20m). However, a grand total of £19.3 million is set to line the pockets of the Bundesliga side this time around - but why is that the case? It's all because of one player:

Jude Bellingham. One of the best English footballers in the world, the Birmingham City graduate hopped from Germany to Spain in the summer of 2023 for a fee around the £88.5 million mark, but the financial package of the 20-year-old certainly didn't end there.

Listed in the fine print of the deal was that should Madrid win the Champions League within six years of his move, an extra £4.3 million should be paid to Dortmund, while an extra £1.7 million would be added to that if Bellingham was named in the Team of the Tournament, as reported Sky Sports.

Incredibly, the amount that the runners-up of the competition earn, plus the aforementioned extras, Dortmund will earn more (£19.3m) than what they would have done if they reigned victorious in the English capital (£17.2m). Of course, looking beyond the financial standpoint, Terzic and Co would have been eager to add a trophy that has evaded them since the 1996/97 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jude Bellingham finished as Real Madrid’s highest scorer across all competitions, notching 23 goals in 42 outings.

Real Madrid Enjoy Record-Extending Night at Wembley

Flawless run to the final ends in victory

The inevitable nature of Real Madrid is frightening, and their winning culture prevailed against a resolute Dortmund side who, on the night, were compact, controlled and, in all honesty, better than Ancelotti’s men. But as the wily Italian said in his pre-match press conference, there is just ‘something special’ about the club that has boasted the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane over the years.

"There's something special about this club. It's not a coincidence, there is something important that I can't quite put my finger on. It could be its history, its tradition, the quality and character of these players. It's happened many times and it's not a coincidence."

When they look down and out, there’s never a doubt in their minds that the impossible isn’t possible, as showcased by their flawless run to the Champions League final. In fact, their 2023/24 campaign in Europe is the first time they have managed to survive unbeaten from start to finish.

Just how can it possibly get better for those associated with the 15-time winners? Remember, Kylian Mbappe and Endrick are soon to join the craze in the Spanish capital, with the Los Blancos brass more than eager to dominate European football for the foreseeable future, it seems.