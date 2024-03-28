Highlights NFL Draft rumors suggest QB prospect Drake Maye may fall to QB4 in the draft.

Concerns about Maye's deep ball accuracy and athleticism are being raised by NFL insiders.

Mobility in QBs is now crucial, with Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy having an edge in speed over Maye.

NFL Draft rumors are in full “Mean Girls” mode and quarterback prospect Drake Maye finds himself squarely in the crosshairs.

For more than a year, North Carolina’s crown prince was billed as a clear 1b to USC standout Caleb Williams when it came to the 2024 QB draft class. Now, with the draft quickly approaching, there’s buzz about Maye taking a tumble all the way down to QB4 (though GIVEMESPORT still ranks Maye as the No. 2 QB and No. 7 overall prospect).

Is this another infamous NFL smoke screen or is there merit behind Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy jumping over the presumed QB2?

Drake Maye Freefalling

North Carolina QB is getting leapfrogged by a National Champion

The buzz about Maye’s falling star comes from every corner of the NFL, from Mel Kiper Jr. to Lance Zierlein. The people in the know are hearing from teams questioning a variety of his potential weaknesses. There are apparently concerns about the accuracy of his deep ball, the touch on intermediate throws, and his overall athleticism.

It’s hard to square those supposed worries when every trusted draft evaluator and those of us with eyes can see plenty of arm talent. He’s also got genes that Secretariat would have envied to go with prototypical NFL size at 6'4", 223 pounds.

His father played QB at UNC and his brother, Luke, hit the game-winner to send the family’s alma mater to the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four. Another brother played for the 2017 Florida Gators baseball team. That's some darn good athletic pedigree right there.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: If Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy are all drafted in the top 10, the 2024 draft would tie the 1949 and 2018 editions for most QBs taken in the top 10 of a draft. However, the teams drafting signal callers at the top of the draft this year will hope that the 2024 class doesn't end up like the 2018 version, which featured a couple of massive busts and a journeyman QB taken at No. 1 overall.

In fairness, this happens nearly every spring, when coaches and front offices finally have ample time to scrutinize players after an exhausting season that is closely followed by free agency.

What the media projects during a college season doesn’t always sync up with what teams believe come evaluation time. Also, this is the season of misinformation, when every team is using the media to help them get their guy at the spot they’re picking.

This could easily be the Washington Commanders, hoping someone will trade up for either McCarthy or Daniels, so they can trade down and still get Maye at four or five. It could also be a team like the Arizona Cardinals, hoping someone will trade up for a chance at him should he slide. Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort did say that he's got a big "neon sign that says open" with regards to a trade out of the No. 4 spot.

However, the talk surrounding Maye is so pervasive we should at least evaluate why the former Tar Heel could go later than we expect.

Mobility is at a Premium in the NFL

QB speed becoming a necessity in today’s NFL

When comparing Daniels or McCarthy to Maye, it’s fair to say the former two hold edges in terms of athleticism and speed over the UNC prospect. Daniels has the fastest straight-line speed by far, while McCarthy flashed the fifth-fastest three-cone drill of ANY position at the Combine.

2024 NFL QB Prospects 40-Yard Dash* QB Prospect 40 Time Caleb Williams 4.59 Drake Maye 4.65 Jayden Daniels 4.32 J.J. McCarthy 4.48 *unofficial

It’s not as if Maye is stiff back there, he’s been clocked in the 4.6 range, which is significantly speedier than, say, Patrick Mahomes’ 4.8. Nevertheless, with NFL defenses focusing on strangling explosive plays more than ever, it’s becoming vital for a QB to be able to buy time before making plays off-schedule. Daniels fits that bill the best, but Maye really isn’t far behind in that category.

Other perceived issues surrounding Maye include subpar footwork, a lack of pocket awareness at times, and an overreliance on trying to play hero ball, the latter of which is a common theme among the top QB prospects in this class. However, the most concerning is probably his post-snap processing speed.

Many times, Maye would get fooled by the defense's pre-snap alignment and fail to adjust in time, leading to lost or broken plays. Considering how common disguised pressures and coverages have become in the NFL, this is probably the thing that Maye needs to work on the most before taking his first NFL snap in September.

Ultimately, we’d bet that much of the noise surrounding Maye's weaknesses is a smokescreen, and he’ll still end up as the second or third quarterback drafted when it’s all said and done; GIVEMESPORT has the UNC man going to the New England Patriots at No. 3 in our latest mock draft.

