Highlights Clips of Bol's high-pitch voice have gone viral on social media - but more details have now emerged.

The Dutch track and field athlete, 24, sounds different when she hasn't been sprinting.

Footage shows the difference and an explanation has now been provided.

Femke Bol stunned the world with her remarkable performance in the mixed 4x400m, securing victory for the Netherlands at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Yet, it wasn't just her extraordinary achievement that captured everyone's attention.

The 24-year-old has regularly found herself going viral throughout the summer for her unusually high-pitched voice, which has led many to liken her to Disney characters. However, contrary to popular belief, according to Bol herself and as revealed in other interviews, she doesn't always sound like this.

"I swear if you close your eyes, you could convince yourself Mickey Mouse has just broken the 400m indoor world record for Netherlands," one caption on the original viral video stated. "I saw this last night, and she just seems incredible, the nicest human being, and it’s an amazing accomplishment. But aye, this is all I could think of. Femke Bol you are fantastic."

Femke Bol's Voice Change Explained

Dutch star sounds different away from the track

However, it turns out that the voice in the viral clip isn't Bol's usual speaking voice. The gold medalist has previously explained that her voice temporarily changes after races.

In a TikTok interview snippet where she sounds far less squeaky, Bol was asked about the viral clip and why her voice was so high-pitched. She explained:

"It is always like this when I get out of breath and I get happy - it goes up, up, up. And after a world record I am pretty happy and pretty exhausted."

Joking about going into voice acting, she added: "Maybe I'll find a career for after track." See her day-to-day voice in this clip:

What's more, though, author David Epstein has linked the voice change to a study by the National Library of Medicine, which found tightening of muscles around the voice box following physical exertion can lead to this difference.

Findings imply that high levels of physical effort lead to a significant reduction in vocal stability and to an elevation in F0. These changes result from vocal effort and could therefore lead to voice disorders and pathology.

Femke Bol's Paris 2024 Success

The 24-year-old has left a trail of awe and glory in each stride

Bol has left a lasting impression on and off the track this summer. While her viral moments have availed Olympic viewers of her kind nature, the 24-year-old is a force to be reckoned with when competition time rolls around. But after having adopted a never-say-die attitude from an early age, this will come as no surprise to those who know more about the sensational Dutchwoman.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At the 2022 European Championships in Munich, she won three gold medals in a single week – 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay. Only the second Dutch athlete to do so after Fanny Blankers-Koen in 1950.

In the French capital, her streak of glory played yet another starring role. Although the Netherlands looked to be dead and buried in the 4x400m relay, leisurely taking up a fourth-placed position going into the final 100m, passing the baton to Bol dramatically changed the course of the race.

Going into hyperdrive with sights set on gold, Bol stormed beyond three runners in the dying embers of the race to smash the European record with a time of 3:07.43, shy of the world record by just 0.02. In her other event, she went stride-for-stride with US sprinters Anna Cockrell and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the Women's 400m hurdles, claiming bronze after the latter set a new world record time of 50.37.

Bol's highest World Athletics Rankings early into her career were No. 1 in the 400 metres hurdles in 2021–2024, No. 3 in the 400 metres in 2023 and 2024, and No. 2 of women overall in 2023 and 2024.