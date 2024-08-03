Highlights Dwight Yorke believes Ruud Van Nistelrooy could replace Erik ten Hag as manager of Manchester United.

Van Nistelrooy returned to the club as an assistant manager in 2024.

The Dutchman has previously won the Dutch Cup as head coach of PSV Eindhoven.

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has explained what he believes is the real reason Ruud van Nistelrooy was brought in as Erik ten Hag's new assistant for the 2024/25 season. Van Nistelrooy returned to the club alongside Rene Hake to become the new number two's after Mitchell van der Gaag's departure.

Having previously been manager of PSV Eidenhoven, the legendary Dutch forward agreed to take a secondary role to work under Ten Hag. However, Yorke believes that the former goal machine is actually being kept around in case there is a repeat of last season.

Yorke Believes Van Nistelrooy Could Replace Ten Hag

The treble winner disagrees with Van Nistelrooy's decision to become the assistant

Speaking to BoyleSports, via SportBible, the former Trinidad and Tobago international explained how he believes Van Nistelrooy has been brought in as a possible replacement for Ten Hag should he be sacked:

"It’s obvious to everyone what Manchester United would do if they sacked Erik ten Hag and that’s to appoint Ruud van Nistelrooy. "It’s really not an ideal situation, if you are the manager. I know Ruud personally and he’s a great guy, he's got his own ambitions, he's obviously set that out in the past. I can only speak for myself, I don't really like it when you're going into a job knowing that if things don't go well enough for your boss then you can step into that position.

"Something is not quite right about that, in my opinion, because although he's very professional, I'm sure he'll go in there and do all his due diligence for the manager and work under the manager’s regime - but I don’t like the bigger picture.

"I’ve got to be honest. I'd rather sit on the side and be clear in my intention of being a full-time manager. I just think the environment is not quite right, even though you're pushing for the team to win and I'm sure that's the case with Ruud, but if that doesn't go well, then there is only one person who's going to take the blame and be sacked. That is unless Ruud decides to leave if Ten Hag goes, but personally I wouldn’t like to be in his position.

"I've seen it with Roy Keane, under Paul Lambert, under the likes of Martin O 'Neill as well, it wasn’t for Roy Keane to be a number two. And I like to think Ruud is similar in that sense, having said that it's such a great opportunity to be at United as it's not easy to turn your back on in any role."

Van Nistelrooy's Managerial Record

The former striker won the Dutch Cup with PSV

Having worked as the Netherlands assistant manager, Van Nistelrooy's only senior experience in management came at former club PSV Eindhoven. He was promoted to head coach after working up the ladder with the different youth teams, and in his season-long spell would go on to win the Dutch Cup with players like Xavi Simons at his disposal.

However, he decided to leave the club at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, citing a lack of support for the club as the reason why. PSV confirmed this themselves in a statement which read: "Van Nistelrooy told the first-team squad and coaching staff that he would be stepping down with immediate effect, due to a lack of support within the club. PSV regrets his decision and is grateful to him for winning the Johan Cruijff Shield and the Dutch Cup."