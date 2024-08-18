Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has been denied one of the goals of the season in the Premier League's opening weekend after his incredible free kick was controversially ruled out by referee Samuel Barrot. The Eagles were looking to get off to the perfect start away at the Gtech Community Stadium against Brentford when the England international stepped up to the set piece for what would seemingly be an opportunity to whip in a cross for a teammate.

Instead, Eze caught Mark Flekken asleep and found a gap in the far corner to give what he thought was his side a valuable league. However, an incident inside the penalty box saw the goal disallowed.

Palace Fume Over Eze Disallowed Goal

VAR did not overturn the official's decision

As Eze stepped up to the dead ball, some jostling could be seen taking place inside the penalty area, which led to Brentford star Nathan Collins tumbling to the floor after a collision with Will Hughes. This was enough for Barrot to blow his whistle and penalise the Eagles midfielder as the ball was heading goalwards.

While many called for a VAR check to be implemented due to the perceived soft contact, it was confirmed by the new Premier League Match Centre X account that because the referee had already blown his whistle before the ball had crossed the line, VAR could not get involved in overturning the decision and awarding a goal as play had already been stopped.

To make matters worse for Palace, the hosts took the lead just moments later when Bryan Mbuemo was set free by Yoanne Wissa before cutting inside and cooly finding the bottom corner inside the 18-yard-box.

At half-time, former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp labeled the incident as 'a monumental mistake' from the officials, claiming that the whistle was blown too early and took away from a moment of genius by Eze. Micah Richards shared a similar sentiment, going as far as to say that the foul was actually by Collins on Hughes.

Toney Left Out of Brentford Squad

Thomas Frank indicated the striker's departure was imminent

Eze's disallowed goal was not the only controversial incident of the afternoon, as the Bees came into the opening league fixture without star striker Ivan Toney. The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Hounslow club ever since he returned from a lengthy suspension for breaking gambling protocols.

The Englishman has been rumoured to have been of interest to Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United in recent times, but has most recently been touted as a potential option for Saudi Pro League clubs. After dropping him from the matchday squad, Brentford boss Thomas Frank confirmed that Toney's exit was likely to be around the corner:

"There are a lot of things going on with Ivan, especially on transfers. There’s some transfer interest. Because of all that we’ve decided not to involve him in the squad. "Of course Ivan is a top player, we all know that. He’s been fantastic for us over the four years but we’ve also shown, especially last year, that we can deal without him."

Frank refused to rule out the possibility that the marksman had played his last game for the club, but did reiterate that as things stand, there is no chance of a deal happening imminently.