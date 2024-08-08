Highlights Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed the reason why he didn't sign Tyson Fury.

'The Gypsy King’ decided to return to the squared circle for the first time in three years in 2018, he held some talks with Hearn about potentially partnering up.

However, the pair never teamed up and there was one major reason behind it.

The friendly banter which has sometimes turned into bad blood between Tyson Fury and Eddie Hearn has been heavily documented over the years and as many people know, when ‘The Gypsy King’ decided to return to the squared circle for the first time in three years in 2018, he held some talks with Hearn about potentially partnering up to promote his comeback.

As people now know, the deal between Fury and Hearn did not materialise and instead, ‘The Gypsy King’ ended up signing with Frank Warren’s ‘Queensberry Promotions’ for his highly anticipated return to the sport of boxing.

Today, GIVEMESPORT will take you through the real reason as to why Eddie Hearn opted against signing Tyson Fury.

Related Boxing schedule 2024: Every Major Fight All major fights, dates, results and how to stream. Including Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Oleksandr Usyk, KSI and Jake Paul.

Eddie Hearn Reveals Real Reason Why he Didn’t Sign Tyson Fury

The two were in talks to team up for Fury’s return to boxing in 2018

Despite in previous years claiming that the real reason he didn’t sign Tyson Fury when he was planning on returning to boxing in 2018 was due to his physical condition, Hearn, in an interview with GRM Daily, has revealed that the real reason as to why he did not sign ‘The Gypsy King’ was because of his extremely close relationship with Anthony Joshua.

Joshua and Fury, for years now, have been constantly going at each other on social media, building towards a fight which, if it were to happen, could be the biggest fight in British boxing history.

Despite talks between both parties constantly stopping and starting, the two heavyweight superstars are still yet to fight and Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, admitted that ‘AJ’s’ desire to beat Fury was a big reason as to why he did not sign him when he was looking at an in-ring return.

Hearn told GRM Daily the following:

"For me, you get to a point where you want to have relationships and journeys, you want to make money, but the journey I've been on with AJ, we'll never forget, and I don't want to fall out with him because I signed Tyson Fury.”

Hearn also admitted that from a promotional standpoint, if he had both Joshua and Fury signed to Matchroom, there could have been issues there as sometimes in press conferences, one slip up or one line which could get taken out of context is enough to upset a boxer and Hearn wasn’t willing to let that happen and hinder his relationship he has built with ‘AJ’ over the last decade.

"The one thing about my relationship with AJ is it's real. We're honest with each other, we're on a level with each other, we'd never lie to each other. It only takes one line at a presser when I'm up there with Tyson Fury and I go 'this guy's the best heavyweight in the world ' and then he's like 'what?' That can all change.”

Hearn, many times, has told a story of when Fury came to visit him in Monaco when he was at his absolute worst, battling drinking and drug problems when he was massively overweight, to meet about the prospect of working with one another and the Matchroom boss revealed that not only was his relationship with Joshua an issue as to why the deal might not work, but also, Hearn did not genuinely believe that Fury was serious about a comeback to the ring and could get back to competing at the very top of heavyweight boxing following such a long lay-off and how many issues he faced away from the sport to do with addiction and mental health problems.

"He came to see me in Monaco once when he was at his worst, 27 stone, sweating. What he came back from was remarkable, I sat with him and didn't believe he'd get back to where he did. But also, I thought how can I put my heart and soul into you when I've got this guy and I really want him to beat you."