Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn’s lawsuit against former YouTube star Jake Paul where the former seeks over $100 million in damages will go ahead as planned following a denied motion of dismissal on Monday (the 30th of September).

The lawsuit was filed back in September 2022 for defamation after Paul accused Hearn, of Matchroom Boxing, of bribing judge Glenn Feldman, 60, in relation to two fights in 2022.

The Two Fights Jake Paul Questioned

The Problem Child wasn't impressed with the judging and made 'bribery' accusations

Close

One of the fights under the spotlight is the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch from August 2022 – where the Ukrainian won by split decision due to Feldman scoring it 115-113 to AJ.

In an interview with iFL TV in 2022, Paul said: "Everyone who watched the fight knows it’s not a split decision. Usyk had a runaway victory, clearly won the fight. This judge, Glenn Feldman, gives it to Anthony Joshua. Clearly, this guy is getting paid money by Matchroom Boxing.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Eddie Hearn is seeking damages in excess of $100 million.

The other fight that is under scrutiny is the battle between Katie Taylor, of Matchroom Boxing, and Amanda Serrano, who is represented by Most Valuable Promotions, founded by Paul. Taylor won the lightweight championship fight by split decision, with Feldman scoring it 97-93 in favour of Hearn’s boxer.

Paul said: “Then you see how this judge, Glenn Feldman, who had the biggest gap between Taylor and Serrano. Everyone pretty much had it a draw… a draw or that Amanda won. But there’s this judge, Glenn Feldman, who scored it such a big gap for Taylor, gave rounds that Amanda clearly won, to Taylor.”

The Response to Jake Paul's Accusations

Eddie Hearn, as expected, is not impressed

Once Paul’s allegations came to light, Hearn stated that the accusations were unacceptable and that the situation would be dealt with. Hearn said: “For him to come out with idiotic comments without even thinking of what he said is extremely harmful to me and very disrespectful to us as a business and as a family. I’m not prepared, as I would be on many occasions, to take what he is saying with a pinch of salt because it’s bang out of order and totally disrespectful to the sport of boxing and to me and us. I take it extremely personally because they’re questioning our credentials, they are questioning our integrity and I won’t have it."

Feldman, who has been professionally scoring bouts since 1992, has stated the claims are outlandishly false and baseless. When asked about how he scored the Joshua vs Usyk rematch, he said: “Just the way I did it. I saw it as a very close fight. Understand that boxing is scored round by round, not by the fight as a whole and those rounds were razor close. It depends on your perspective, how you evaluated the impact and the effectiveness of the punch.”

Related How Boxing Fights Are Actually Scored by Judges Ian John-Lewis, a boxing judge and referee, has revealed exactly how fights are scored.

The denied motion of dismissal by a U.S. District Court judge on Monday, means that the hearing set for 16th October will go ahead. Hearn will be defending himself and Matchroom Boxing, a promotional company founded by Hearn’s dad Barry Hearn in 1982.

Paul, 26, is set to have a busy couple of months as he not only has this lawsuit, but he is set to fight boxing legend Mike Tyson, 58, on the 15th November at AT&T Stadium in Texas.