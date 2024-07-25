Highlights Ederson and Julian Alvarez want to leave Manchester City this summer per reports.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has become unhappy at the Etihad following City's match against Tottenham Hotspur late last season.

Alvarez wants guaranteed playing time for his new club but any interested club will have to match City's £77m asking price.

Manchester City are prepared to cut ties with their goalkeeper Ederson this season, as well as Julian Alvarez. And the reasons for both players wanting to leave have now come to light.

Ederson has been a regular under Pep Guardiola ever since he joined the club in 2017. Becoming not just an excellent shot-stopper but also a vital cog in City's build-up play over the past six seasons, he has gone a long way to cementing his status as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League today. Alvarez, meanwhile, has been forced to play second fiddle to Erling Haaland, but still managed to bag 11 goals and eight assists in 2023/24.

However, City fans might have seen both players take to the field in their colours for the final time, with speculation continuing to rage about both of their futures. Interest from clubs around the world is high, as everyone seeks to add to their squads before the transfer window slams shut.

Stefan Ortega Key to Ederson's Exit Wishes

Brazilian unhappy with fallout of the end of 2023/24

Ederson's desire to leave comes as a small shock, especially as he's been an established part of the team for so long and the fact he was ready to sign a new contract in March. There's plenty of interest from Saudi Pro League sides, and, according to The Athletic, the money being offered is one key reason why the Brazilian is pushing for a move. After all, the 15 highest earners in the division all make well over £10 million every year.

But the other reason why Ederson is pushing for a move is reportedly to do with what happened in City's match against Tottenham at the end of the season. The goalkeeper suffered a concussion that game after colliding with Cristian Romero and was forced off despite his protestations.

Stefan Ortega came on as his replacement and made a superb late save to deny Son Heung-min when the Spurs star had been played through on goal. As appreciation was sent his way, though, there was a suggestion from supporters that Ederson might not have made the stop had he still been on the pitch.

In the days after the game, City's number one posted two photos from the game with the caption, 'No one understands, but me. See you soon.' Guardiola then made a point of referencing Ederson's contribution after being asked about Ortega's save, which gave the impression he was trying to reassure Ederson of his place. That, however, has not happened, with Ederson now looking to move to a European club despite City repeatedly stressing how valued he is.

City Set £77m Asking Price Julian Alvarez

Argentinian wants out of the Etihad

The other player who is facing an uncertain future at City is Alvarez, who is determined to find a club where he is the regular starting striker, despite the fact he played over 2,600 minutes last season. But game time isn't the only thing motivating the World Cup winner to leave.

The Athletic report that he and his family have grown tired of the weather in England and that they would welcome a move to a country with a warmer climate. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain were two clubs who were reportedly interested in signing the forward in recent weeks, while Atletico Madrid are also keeping an eye on him.

However, should any team want to sign Alvarez, they will have to pay a premium price. City are demanding £60m for their player, as well as a further £17m in performance-based add-ons. That will likely put a fair few potential buyers off, even though they would be signing one of the best strikers in the English top flight.