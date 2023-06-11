Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson conducted one of the more bizarre interviews of his career on Saturday evening after Manchester City defeated Inter Milan to win the Champions League final in Istanbul.

Rodri scored the only goal of the game at the Ataturk Stadium as Pep Guardiola's men landed the final leg of a historical treble.

However, the Premier League champions needed to call upon the services of their 29-year-old shot-stopper on a number of occasions as Inter pushed for an equaliser late on.

Ederson first produced a fantastic block with his legs to deny Romelu Lukaku from point-blank range, before clawing away a glancing header in the dying seconds to ensure that his side held on to their lead and won Europe's most presigious competition for the first time in their history.

The magnitude of the achievement wasn't lost on City's goalkeeper as he made his way over to chat with Fred Caldeira of Brazilian network TNT Sports after the match.

Man City: Why won’t their kit have the Champions League winners’ badge?

Following a couple of minutes of back-and-forth between the pair, the interview took a strange turn when Caldeira whipped out a pair of clippers and invited Ederson to shave his moustache off on live television.

You can check out footage of what was a truly bizarre scene below.

Video: Ederson shaves reporters moustache during interview after winning the Champions League

That, however, was just the start of the weirdness as Ederson then invited Caldeira to return the favour. Within seconds, the reporter set about removing the player's facial hair with the clippers.

The most surreal part of the whole exchange is that both men took it in their stride as though it was all entirely normal.

Why did Ederson and Caldeira shave each other after the Champions League final?

Per Reddit user @G1nks, the unique scene was actually the brainchild of Caldeira himself who had agreed to shave his face if City won the trophy - with the idea being that Ederson would join him in doing so.

Caldeira has actually proved to be something of a 'good luck' charm in the past, as he made the same bet with Jorginho prior to Chelsea's Champions League final triumph over City back in 2021.

On that occasion, the Italy midfielder also found himself on the right end of the result and proved to be a man of his word, although he didn't look entirely keen on doing so once the clippers came out.

Although it makes for confusing viewing, there's no denying that most players would happily agree to a post-match shave after next year's final at Wembley Stadium if it meant they got their hands on the coveted Champions League trophy.