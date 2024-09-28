Ederson was not shown a straight red card in Manchester City's Premier League clash with Newcastle United despite denying the home side a clear goalscoring opportunity. The referee pointed to the spot as the Brazilian brought down Anthony Gordon inside the penalty area, but only a yellow card was brandished as the goalkeeper's actions were seen as 'a genuine attempt to play the ball'.

The Citizens had taken the lead in the first half after marauding left-back Josko Gvardiol cut inside and fired a low shot into the far corner. This took off some of the pressure as the Magpies had started the game quickly. Pep Guardiola's men responded to speculation surrounding how they will cope without Rodri brilliantly via Gvardiol's 35th-minute strike.

However, the home crowd continued to back Eddie Howe's side, and they got their reward shortly before the hour mark as Gordon raced through on goal. The Liverpool-born winger knocked the ball past the on-rushing Ederson, who brought the attacker down before he could slot into an empty net.

Ederson Escapes Red Card

The Premier League cleared up the reason he wasn't shown red

Upon seeing the Brazil international give away the penalty for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, the crowd and many watching from home may have been expecting a red card to come out of the referee's pocket. However, a yellow card was instantly shown and VAR didn't intervene. Watch the moment below:

The Premier League Match Centre account on X (formerly Twitter) explained why the shot-stopper was allowed to remain on the pitch. In years gone by, Ederson would have been given his marching orders, but the rules have changed and the official statement read:

"The referee awarded a penalty for a foul by Ederson on Gordon and issued a yellow card to Ederson, deeming that his actions were a genuine attempt to play the ball but denied an obvious goal scoring opportunity. The VAR checked and confirmed the referee’s call."

Having given away the penalty, Ederson was unable to deny Gordon from 12 yards as the England international stroked the ball into the bottom corner in a composed finish. While the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool fans will have been frustrated at City's first-choice 'keeper remaining on the pitch, there would have been a collective cheer when the ball hit the net to level the scoreline.

Anthony Gordon vs Ederson

The Newcastle star had the last laugh

It's not the first time the two men met during the heated encounter as Gordon was filling in as Newcastle's centre-forward in Alexander Isak's absence. The pacey attacker thought he had broken through on goal in the first half before Ederson quickly showed why he's the best ball-playing goalkeeper around.

The number 31 was quick off his line and pulled off an audacious backheel pass to relieve the pressure he was being placed under by the former Everton ace. Watch the brilliant moment below:

In the end, it was Gordon who had the last laugh as he scored his second goal in the 2024/25 Premier League season. There's little the goalkeeper could have done in the difficult situation, as Gordon would have tapped into an empty net if he wasn't fouled.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Harvey Barnes (3) has scored more goals for Newcastle in the 2024/25 season than Anthony Gordon (2).

Statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-09-24.