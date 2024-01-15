Highlights Edgar Davids became an iconic figure in football for wearing glasses, which he started wearing after an operation to treat glaucoma.

He had to receive permission from FIFA to wear the glasses during games, and he also used a reported banned substance called Diamox as an eyewash to improve his vision.

Although Davids initially worried that wearing the goggles would affect his playing career, he adjusted to them and went on to win league titles after adopting them.

Edgar Davids was a wonderfully talented footballer who travelled around Europe plying his trade at the most elite clubs: Juventus, Ajax, Barcelona, the Milan-based duo and… National League outfit Barnet FC, where he wore oddly wore the No.1 jersey. As a midfielder.

No, your eyes are not deceiving you – after lining up alongside the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Clarence Seedorf and Dennis Bergkamp, Davids spent the twilight period of his illustrious career acting as a player-manager for Barnet.

Unraveling the start of a brilliant career off at Ajax, Davids went on to become one of the most technically gifted midfielders of his generation, though his tendency to receive his marching orders was his Achilles heel. Included in an XI of players with the most red cards in football history, the 74-cap Dutchman was, all thanks to his non-negotiable tenacity, no stranger to a lunging tackle, a trait of his that often landed himself in the book.

Affectionally monikered ‘The Pitbull’, Davids is remembered around the football echo chamber as a tenacious midfielder, who was, quite frankly, afraid of no one. But his playing style was not the most memorable aspect of seeing Davids strut his stuff in the engine room. Could it be his long dreadlocks? The iconic Nike boots? Nope, his tinted wraparound glasses. Davids became a standalone icon of the sport for his eye gear – but what is the exact reason behind why he wore them?

The reason behind Edgar Davids wearing glasses

He won a Champions League before having to wear them

Once upon a time, there was a glasses-less Davids, though it is difficult to picture it given he was a poster boy for many adverts - most notably for Nike - over the years. And the most prominent aspect of every advert, game or footage that he partook in were his glasses, in whatever shape, colour or form. They became his one-man trademark, if you will.

Goggles on the football pitch are not very common given the potential for smashed lenses and bent frames when all manner of body parts (and the ball itself) collide in the penalty area or when two players contest for the ball, but Davids perhaps broke the mould and became the most well-known player to do so as his life and career as a footballer was flipped on its head just before the turn of the millennium.

The Dutchman did indeed win his one – and only - Champions League trophy without his glasses with Ajax at the end of the 1994-95 season, but his fame grew exponentially when he was somewhat forced to wear glasses, despite how unconventional it – especially for someone built like a prizefighter - looked at the time.

Way back in 1999 while he was plying his trade for Juventus, Davids had an operation to treat glaucoma, which is a degenerate eye condition where the optic nerve - which connects the eye to the brain – is damaged and, hence, has the ability to lead to dimmed vision, per The Athletic's Tifo Football channel. If it wasn’t for him going under the knife way back when, there was the damning possibility that his vision would be impaired or, even worse, lost.

Understandably, the world was worrying for the Dutchman and the future of his football career – but, thankfully, it was good news. Thanks to his illness being caught in its embryonic stages, his vision was stabilised and his return to the turf was granted, albeit on one condition: he had to wear goggles.

Upon his long-awaited return to action, Davids opted for the custom-made glasses approach to prevent further damage – which, coincidentally, became synonymous around European football. There was no Davids without his glasses – it was simple as that. He first adorned the trademark eye gear on September 4, 1999 in an international friendly against Belgium – and the rest, they say, is history.

Edgar Davids - Senior Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Juventus 235 10 19 60 10 Ajax 183 34 9 16 3 Tottenham Hotspur 44 1 2 11 1 Barnet 38 1 3 12 5 AC Milan 31 1 1 5 2 Inter Milan 23 0 1 3 0 Barcelona 20 1 1 6 1 Crystal Palace 7 0 0 1 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

In order to use them during games, Davids had to receive permission from FIFA. Interestingly, he was also granted the go-ahead to use a reported banned substance in the form of an eyewash – it was called Diamox, and it contained the drug Acetazolamide A, which meant that a drug test would pull the Dutchman up if he was to ever – by choice or not - complete one.

While wearing protective eye gear is commonplace in many other sports, football was, and still is, potentially behind the curve – but that could be set to endure drastic change given FIFA, the international football governing body, now claims that referees, particularly for younger players, should be lenient towards their use.

"In view of the new technology that has made sports spectacles much safer, both for the wearer and for other players, referees should show tolerance when authorizing their use, particularly for younger players."

Davids feared for his playing career

The Dutchman: ‘It took time to adjust’

Adorning the protective goggles for the latter part of his career, Davids once spoke to FourFourTwo about his initial worries of retirement and to what extent having to wear the goggles had on his playing career, admitting that it ‘took time to adjust’.

“Yeah, it was quite a big blow. I was worried, and I did think I might have to retire. But then I found out there were options: wear goggles. It was strange the first time I had to play in them: they would steam up, so it took time to adjust, but I don’t think it affected my performances.”

Despite his apparent setback, it failed to hold the ground-eating midfielder back to a degree given that he won back-to-back league titles in the seasons to follow, both which he was an integral part of. And while the majority of fans and players alike understood his journey and were full of empathy, Davids' compatriot Jaap Stam was seemingly not one of those people – or, at least, he didn’t show that.

The Dutch defender – a good seven inches taller than his compatriot – is understood to have made remarks along the lines of “Come on Edgar, we’re playing football, you haven’t got time to go skiing”, per The Times. As expected, Davids' angry response is practically unprintable – but you get the gist, don’t you?

Since hanging his boots up back in January 2014, Davids has turned his hand to management, just like many players of yesteryear. But that hasn’t stopped the former combative and energetic midfielder from donning the goggles on the other side of the white line. After all, they have somewhat of a nostalgic feel to them, especially for those who were blessed to watch him in his pomp.