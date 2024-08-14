Highlights Eduardo Camavinga's injury will force him to miss the UEFA Super Cup final, leaving Real Madrid without a key player.

A brutal collision in training left the midfielder writhing in agony, with footage capturing the incident.

Despite depth in midfield, Madrid will sorely miss Camavinga's presence if his injury turns out to be serious.

Eduardo Camavinga is set to miss the UEFA Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atalanta after a sickening collision in training left him writhing in agony. The midfielder joined Los Blancos in 2021 from Rennes. He arrived as an 18-year-old filled with promise and over the last three years, he's blossomed into one of the most impressive prospects in football.

He's become a key figure for Madrid in the middle of the park. Last season, he played 46 times across all competitions as his side won both the La Liga title and the Champions League trophy. They have the chance to add another trophy to their incredible collection when they face Europa League winners Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, whether they win or not, Camavinga will be forced to watch the contest from the sidelines after he picked up an injury in training and the moment was caught on camera.

Camavinga Was in Agony

He could be heard screaming

Ahead of the UEFA Super Cup final, Madrid were preparing in training and Camavinga was involved in a collision that left him writhing in agony on the floor. During a basic training exercise, the ball was played to the Frenchman and Aurelien Tchouameni chased him down to try and win possession.

Camavinga knocked it past his teammate, but couldn't get out of the way of a tackle from the former Monaco man. Tchouameni put in a crunching challenge and his foot came down onto his fellow midfielder's leg. It bent in horrific fashion and the 21-year-old collapsed to the ground. It became pretty clear immediately how serious the injury was as Camavinga's screams echoed throughout the arena.

The Injury is a Big Blow for Madrid

Luka Modric looked devastated

The injury is a big blow to Madrid's side. Camavinga has been key to them over the last couple of years and the injury looked like a brutal one. It was clear the impact it had on his teammates too, as they all looked visually distressed after the incident. One man who stood out in particular was Luka Modric. The Croatian has been there and done it all throughout his career, but he was spotted with his head in his hands after watching his teammate go down in agony.

With Modric, Tchouameni, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham all in the team, Madrid aren't short of options to play in central midfield during Camavinga's absence. Los Blancos have been blessed with some incredible depth and will be a tough task for Atalanta regardless, but the Frenchman will still be sorely missed. Especially if the injury is as serious as it first appeared and he's set for a lengthy spell on the sideline.