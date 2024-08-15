The number one jersey is usually reserved for the first-choice goalkeeper. However, Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez has decided to give up his shirt number and swap it for No.23 instead.

Having won the shirt for the Villans over the past four seasons, the Argentine opted for a change ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League. He made the choice for superstitious reasons too, after his success with the national team.

Why Emi Martinez Wears No.23

His child was born that day of the month

Speaking to the Aston Villa media team, Martinez explained exactly why he wanted to change his kit number. He said:

“Well, it’s been, I think, four seasons with the number one. I won all the trophies with the national team with the number 23. [It’s’] the day my boy was born. "I want to bring silverware to the fans, to Villa. I’m really superstitious to be fair, so changing to 23, it’s a really special number.”

The Argentine certainly has had great success with the number 23 shirt printed on the back of his kit. Indeed, while he has never worn it before at club level, when sporting it for Argentina he has lifted both the World Cup and the Copa America – winning the latter on two occasions (2021 and 2024).

What's more, with his son Santi being born on 23 June 2018, he has that added incentive to wear the new jersey number. Martinez also donned the number 12 shirt for his national team at one stage, so it's likely that he requested the change in relation to his child as well.

Emi Martinez Squad Number History Club Number (in order) Argentina 12, 23 Aston Villa 26, 1, 23 Arsenal 26 Reading 26 Getafe 1 Wolves 26 Rotherham United 26 Sheffield Wednesday 26

Martinez Previously Favoured No.26

Wore it at Aston Villa and Arsenal

Martinez appears to have previously favoured the number 26 jersey, wearing it during his time at Arsenal – while also picking it for loan spells at Reading, Wolves, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

He kept the number when moving to Aston Villa in the summer of 2020, but after just one season switched to No.1. Apart from at youth level, the only other time in his career, when he had the number one shirt, was at Getafe. He spent on a season-long loan with the Spanish club in 2017/2018, making just six senior appearances – conceding nine goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Martinez isn't the first player to pick a more usual squad number when they would be expected to wear a more traditional jersey. Phil Foden at Manchester City, for instance, wears the number 47 as a tribute to his grandfather who died at that age. While others, such as Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold simply stick with the number they were assigned when coming through as a youth player.

While it's unusual for Martinez to give up the number one jersey, his pick of No.23 isn't that out of the ordinary for goalkeepers – even if that number would usually be reserved for a backup and not a starter. Very rarely, however, do you have an outfield player wearing the No.1 shirt, but it did happen when Edgar Davids played for Barnet in the early 2010s.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of August 2024).