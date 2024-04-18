Highlights Emi Martinez was shown yellow for time-wasting during the game.

He was then seemingly booked during Aston Villa's penalty shoutout vs Lille.

Despite the red card confusion, Martinez stayed on and saved two crucial penalties in Villa's victory.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez was the hero for Aston Villa during their penalty shoot-out victory over LOSC Lille, despite the fact he was seemingly sent off during the spot kicks.

The Argentinian superstar was shown a yellow card within the first 45 minutes for time-wasting, and was then shown a second after having a back and forth with sections of the home crowd. Yet, despite being shown the second card, the World Cup winner was allowed to continue for the remainder of the shoot-out.

The 31-year-old was then pivotal in Villa's victory, which sees them through to a European semi-final for the first time since 1982. However, it has left many scratching their heads as to why he was allowed to carry on despite initially being dismissed by referee Ivan Kruzliak.

Why Emi Martinez was allowed to continue after red card

The Aston Villa goalkeeper ended up saving two penalties

Despite being shown a second yellow, Martinez's continuation was permitted by the letter of the law. According to ESPN's Dale Johnson, the first yellow that the goalkeeper received during regulation was wiped out when the penalty shootout began. This meant that his second yellow only counted as one.

This is a relatively new rule, having only been introduced at the start of the 2020/21 campaign. Its introduction was designed so that the chances of goalkeepers being sent off for coming off of their line when penalties were taken, would be reduced. Should a goalkeeper be penalised for this twice, he would receive a yellow card.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Orland City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was the last 'keeper to be sent off in a penalty shootout back in 2020.

By wiping all cautions from the game when the shootout begins, there would be less chance of a goalkeeper being sent off and his team being at a significant disadvantage for the rest of the shootout.

It seemed as though the only person to understand this rule was the official, with Douglas Luiz sprinting over to protest his teammates innocence. He chose to back away after finding out that his shotstopper wouldn't be given his marching orders for the caution.

Aston Villa reach the Semi-Finals of the Conference League

Martinez put on a man of the match display

Despite the controversy, it was a night to remember for Unai Emery's men as they managed to reach their first European semi-final in over 40 years.

It looked for certain that the Villains would be crashing out, as they found themselves 2-0 behind with just minutes to go. However, a late Matty Cash goal sent the game into extra time and eventually penalties, where Martinez was able to save the day with a man of the match effort.

The former Arsenal man saved two spot kicks as his side won 4-3 in the shootout to send Lille packing. The Champions League hopefuls will now face either Olimpiacos or Fenerbache in the last four.