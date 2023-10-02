Highlights Arsenal had a successful weekend, winning 4-0 against Bournemouth and benefiting from rivals' drop in points.

Mikel Arteta praised the team's spirit and empathy, particularly in supporting Kai Havertz to score his first goal for the club.

Emile Smith Rowe, who recently made a comeback after an injury, appeared upset after missing scoring opportunities in the match against Bournemouth.

All in all, it was a pretty good weekend for Arsenal as they beat Bournemouth in the Premier League while a number of their rivals also dropped points. Indeed, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool all lost meaning only the Gunners and their north London rivals Tottenham are unbeaten in the league so far this term.

Mikel Arteta and his men cruised to a 4-0 win on the south coast with Bukayo Saka opening the scoring after 17 minutes on Saturday afternoon. Eddie Nketiah then won a penalty shortly before half-time, which was converted by Martin Odegaard to make it 2-0. Kai Havertz added another from the spot, and his first for the club, in the 53rd minute before Ben White added a cherry on top with a fourth shortly before the final whistle.

Arteta delighted with Kai Havertz's first Arsenal goal

The club's Spanish manager seemed delighted after the game, not only with the performance but also with the way this player showed great team spirit to hand Havertz the opportunity to score his first goal for the Gunners since his £65m summer transfer from Arsenal. Speaking to the press after the match, Arteta explained:

“I’m really happy for the win, but I’m even happier to be part of a team that shows the human qualities that they did today. ​​​​Without me telling them nothing, to show that empathy to a player that has some question marks to resolve externally, they warmed me even more today. They’ve done it in a really natural way. I’m delighted they made that decision. And so thankful as well to our supporters for the way they sung his name and made him feel today. If there’s a player who deserves that it’s Kai Havertz, so happy for him. We have all tried to give him support and the right tools. He’s doing so many great things in the game. It was about that moment, that was the question that had to be resolved and today he has done it. To show that level of empathy and understanding, worrying and caring for somebody is just great.”

However, it seems as though not everyone at Arsenal was feeling on top of the world after the full-time whistle blew. It's been a difficult last 18 months or so for Emile Smith Rowe after injury cost him his place in the team and he's since not been able to force himself fully back into the frame.

READ MORE: Arsenal fans sang brilliant new song for Kai Havertz after goal v Bournemouth​​​​​​​

Why Emile Smith Rowe had to be consoled after Bournemouth vs Arsenal

During the week, as the Gunners beat Brentford 1-0 in the Carabao Cup, the midfielder made his first start for the club in 499 days, proving just how long he had been on the fringes. At least he is getting some more regular minutes under his belt, though, and he got another chance to impress against the Cherries – albeit only when coming off the bench in the 81st minute.

Emile Smith Rowe this season Premier League Carabao Cup Champions League Community Shield Appearances 2 1 1 1 Minutes 10 82 21 3 Goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 0

In that time, the Englishman managed to make a positive impression as he joined the attack well, but failed to find the back of the net when two goalscoring opportunities came his way. In particular, it looked as though he was certain to score in one moment, when he was clean through on goal but Neto tipped his effort just past the post with a brilliant save. The Cherries goalkeeper then repeated the trick after Smith Rowe struck a powerful shot towards the top corner not long after.

Evidently upset by his inability to find the back of the next, footage caught by fans after the game and shared on social media appeared to show the 23-year-old looked pretty distraught when standing on the pitch after the game. Teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko and coach Albert Stuivenberg can be seen trying to console him but it doesn't appear to help much.

Speaking to The Guardian after the cup game mid-week, Smith Rowe explained how he just had to "go for it" if he really wants to earn regular minutes at Arsenal once again. Perhaps he felt like his cameo against Bournemouth was a missed opportunity to do just that. In full, he had said: