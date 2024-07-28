Highlights Emma Raducanu has been criticised by fellow Brit, Heather Watson, after withdrawing from the 2024 Olympics.

The 21-year-old made her decision following a torrid spell with injuries.

Instead of competing in Paris, Raducanu will enter a WTA 500 event as a wildcard.

While the eyes of the sporting world were on Paris on Friday evening for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics, Emma Raducanu was nearly 4,000 miles away, having turned down the opportunity to represent Team GB at the Games. The 21-year-old's decision to withdraw from the Olympics has raised a lot of eyebrows, particularly as she will still be playing tennis while the action is unfolding at Roland Garros.

Rather than taking her place as one of 182 competitors from 41 nations who will be battling it out from Olympic glory, the former US Open winner will instead be participating at a WTA 500 event - the Mubadala Citi DC Open - in Washington, DC.

Earlier this week, Raducanu took to Instagram to share a snap of herself smiling next to the Washington Monument, with the caption: "Love this place". From the look on her face, it seems she has no regrets about choosing to skip the Olympics this time around. It's not the first time in recent weeks that Raducanu has caused controversy by pulling out of an event, either, as her decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles at Wimbledon ended Andy Murray's career at SW19 with a whimper.

Emma Raducanu Skipped the Olympics Due to Injury Concerns

The British star turned down an invitation to play in Paris

Per the Daily Mail, Raducanu opted not to participate at the Games due to concerns that playing on clay might aggravate the back injury that she has been battling in recent months. That decision opened the door for Heather Watson to partner Katie Boulter in the women's doubles. The 32-year-old will also take to the court alongside Joe Salisbury in the mixed doubles.

It is unlikely that Watson would have been selected had Raducanu made herself available, but that didn't stop the veteran from taking a swipe at Raducanu for choosing to swerve the Olympics earlier this week.

"I can't really comprehend it. The Olympics is the greatest sporting event in history. So why wouldn't you want to be a part of that? Anyone in general who chooses not to [participate], I can't relate."

Watson and Salisbury will begin the Olympic campaign on Monday, when they take on the Canadian pairing of Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger Aliassime. Watson also faces a tough task in the opening round of the women's doubles as herself and Boulter square off with Germany's Laura Siegemund and Angelique Kerber.

Raducanu begins her campaign in Washington later on Monday. The wildcard entry meets eighth-seeded Elise Mertens in the first round of that tournament. While she will be hoping for a successful run while in the US, Raducanu's focus will ultimately be on regaining her fitness after a tough few years.

If she can rediscover her best form, then future Olympic opportunities will no doubt come her way. It is a gamble, though, with no guarantees that she will again reach the heights that saw her achieve glory at Flushing Meadows three years ago.