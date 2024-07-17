Highlights Lee Carsley's style of play with the Young Lions could bring a much-needed change to England's approach on the field.

With Gareth Southgate leaving, England now have the difficult task of appointing a new manager. One of the names to be linked is Lee Carsley.

As the current head coach of the England U21 team, this might be seen as a bit of an underwhelming option to many, especially with a big name like Pep Guardiola being touted. However, there are numerous reasons as to why this could actually be quite a smart move.

Why England are considering appointing Lee Carsley

Proven style of play with Young Lions

One of the major criticisms during the Southgate era was the poor style of football. Despite boasting the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and many other elite talents, it's fair to say the Three Lions have not exactly lit up television screens in past international tournaments.

Of course, Southgate deserves credit for making the team efficient enough to make back-to-back European Championship finals, but it's not unreasonable that fans may want to watch a team which operates with a little more cohesion. This is where Carsley could come in.

As evidenced by the footage below which has been shared on social media, the 50-year-old has a pretty good track record of getting England's youth team playing good football. On display in the clip, young talents such as Emile Smith Rowe, Angel Gomes, Curtis Jones, Morgan Gibbs-White and others link up with exciting fluidity.

Playing with two attacking midfielders in a front-footed double pivot – which could easily be adapted to suit senior stars such as Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, or Cole Palmer – England dominate possession. Young defender Levi Colwill sets the tone, getting on the ball and progressing it into midfield, with goalkeeper James Trafford also comfortable at this part of the game.

On top of that, there seems to be cohesion with the press – with the whole team pushing forward to win the ball up high – when England's senior team seemed less proactive under Southgate, preferring to drop deeper off the ball.

Lee Carsley with England U21s Games 29 Wins 23 Draws 1 Defeats 5 Goals For/Against 81/20

International Tournament Experience

Won Under-21 Championship in 2023

As well as the style of play, there is another good reason to consider Carsley for the job. After all, his team didn't just play good football, but they also got good results, winning the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2023.

That team managed to beat Spain in the final with Palmer – who netted for the senior team vs Spain at Euro 2024 – hitting a free-kick which deflected off Jones, leading to the only goal of the game. Goalkeeper Trafford had to also step up late for his nation, saving a penalty from Abel Ruiz in the ninth minute of added time.

As such, the Young Lions were crowned European champions for the first time in 39 years. Not only that but they did so without conceding a single goal in the entire tournament.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carsley's England are the first team to go through an U21 Euros tournament without conceding.

Also worked with Manchester City youth teams

Carsley might not have the greatest pedigree, his playing career is best remembered for time spent with Derby County and Everton. But the 40-cap former Republic of Ireland international has also spent time coaching Manchester City youth teams and wouldn't be the first to make the step up from youth football.

Let's not forget, Southgate came through as a former England U21 coach and that experience would have no doubt helped him adjust to the job as swiftly as he did. People may have their issues with the now-former boss but he is undoubtedly one of the most successful national team managers in English football history.

Youngsters such as Anthony Gordon, Jarrad Branthwaite and the aforementioned Palmer have been involved in the senior set-up and also all played for Carsley at the U21 Euros. Being familiar with several names in the first team would help with the transition, and more youngsters will likely come through in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup.

Knock-out Tournament Specialists

Spain's Luis de la Fuente won at youth level before Euro 2024 Triumph

Another key factor which could come into the FA's thinking is that international football is very different to club football. Managers aren't looking to build a team to sustain a high level over an entire league season, they need somebody who knows how to get the best of out a group in a short space of time.

Luis Enrique, for instance, arrived as Spain's manager having achieved great things with Barcelona but failed to impress. After a disappointing 2022 World Cup – being knocked out at the last 16 by Morocco – he was replaced by Luis de la Fuente.

The former Athletic Bilbao player had spent the years prior managing at youth level, winning the European Under-19 Championship in 2015 with Spain and then the U21 version in 2019. This meant that by the time Euro 2024 came around, De la Fuente was more than ready to capitalise on his knowledge of knock-out football, leading Spain all the way – at the expense of England.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 17/07/24).