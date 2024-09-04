Key Takeaways England's relegation in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League A saw them lose twice to Hungary, including a 4-0 home defeat at Molineux Stadium.

Lee Carsley, England's new interim manager, will oversee the team's first two matches in Nations League B against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

UEFA introduced promotion and relegation playoffs for the 2024/25 edition to give second-placed teams in League B a chance to move up to League A. Two-legged ties to decide who will play in the higher division will be played in March 2025.

England lost their second consecutive European Championship final in the summer, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat to Spain in Berlin. After the game, Gareth Southgate announced that he was ending his eight-year tenure as manager of the Three Lions. Lee Carsley, who won the European Under-21 Championship as head coach in 2023, has taken over as the interim manager while the FA search for a new long-term manager.

Carsley's first game is a trip to the Republic of Ireland - the first time they have travelled to Dublin for an international match in nine years. It will be the first of six matches in the UEFA Nations League B after they were relegated from League A in 2022. Here is how Southgate's side were relegated two years ago, with a look at their upcoming opponents for the rest of the year.

How England Were Relegated

The Nations League began in 2018 in an attempt by UEFA to replace international friendly matches with competitive games between countries of similar ability. From the 2020/21 campaign, the competition has been structured into four leagues (A, B, C and D), with the top three divided into four groups of four teams and League D featuring two groups of seven.

League A consists of the best footballing nations in Europe, but if you finish bottom of your group of four, teams are relegated to League B. England found this out during the 2022/23 edition of the competition when they were put in a group alongside Italy, Hungary and Germany.

The Three Lions started their group against Hungary at the Puskas Arena and were punished for a disappointing display as Dominik Szoboszlai's 66th minute penalty was the only goal of the game. Draws with Germany and Italy in their next two matches saw improved performances, but on 14th June, Southgate's side lost again to Hungary. This time it was a 4-0 defeat at Molineux Stadium, meaning that the 1966 World Cup winners had gone four games without a win for the first time since 2014.

Things didn't get much better for England in their next group stage match as they travelled to the San Siro. A defeat to Italy would mean relegation with a game to go. England were unable to respond to Giacomo Raspadori's 68th minute strike, condemning them to relegation to UEFA Nations League B. After the match, Southgate said:

"I understand the reaction at the end. That's the results that we have had in this competition. It is an understandable emotional reaction. "Tonight, we haven't got the result we needed or wanted so we are in a run of bad results but it is for us to put that right."

The Three Lions put in an improved display in their final Nations League A group match, playing out a six-goal thriller with Germany at Wembley Stadium. England managed to come back from 2-0 down and looked set to secure their first win in six matches, but a late Kai Havertz goal denied them all three points.

England Results - 2022/23 UEFA Nations League Group A3 Match Result Date Hungary vs England 1-0 4th June 2022 Germany vs England 1-1 7th June 2022 England vs Italy 0-0 11th June 2022 England vs Hungary 0-4 14th June 2022 Italy vs England 1-0 23rd September 2022 England vs Germany 3-3 26th September 2022

Who Will England Play in UEFA Nations League B

Carsley's tenure as interim manager will begin with an away match against the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. Their last meeting was back in 2020 at Wembley Stadium, when England ran out 3-0 winners in a friendly. In fact, the Three Lions have only played the Republic of Ireland three times in the 21st century, with their last trip to the Aviva Stadium in 2015.

Three days later they will host Finland at Wembley, a nation they have not played since 2001. These are the only two games in the September international break, but Carsley's side will not have to wait too long for their next couple of Nations League clashes as they host Greece and travel to Finland.

England finish their campaign in November with a trip to Greece and their final group stage match against the Republic of Ireland at Wembley on 17th November. If they top the group of four, they will be promoted back to the top league. However, if they finish second, they still have the chance to be promoted, as UEFA have introduced promotion and relegation play-offs for the 2024/25 edition. The runners-up of each group in League B will face the third-placed teams in League A in a two-legged tie. Whoever wins enters League A, and the loser goes into League B. These two matches will be played in March 2025.

2024/25 UEFA Nations League Format League Advance to Quarter-Finals/Promotion Relegation (not including promotion/relegation play-offs) A Group Winners and Runners-Up Last-Placed Team in Each Group B Group Winners Last-Placed Team in Each Group C Group Winners Two Worst-Ranked Teams D Group Winners No Relegation

