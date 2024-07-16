Highlights England fans have been left fuming as a video shows the amount of additional time played during the Euro 2024 final.

Four minutes of additional time were played at the end of the second half, but the ball was in play for far less time.

Spain lifted the trophy thanks to a 2-1 win in Berlin.

Some England fans believe their national team were robbed during the Euro 2024 final after a video showing the exact amount of stoppage time that was played at the end of the second half was posted online. The evening ended in yet more heartbreak for Gareth Southgate's men, as they lost their second consecutive European Championship final.

Nico Williams put his side ahead within the first minute of the restart, but substitute Cole Palmer pulled England level with 15 minutes to play. Just as it appeared the tide was turning, Mikel Oyarzabal grabbed a late winner. Four minutes of additional time were added, and it seemed that's how many were played. However, with all the stoppages and substitutes taking place, the amount of time the ball was in play during this period was actually far less.

A viral video on TikTok provides the answer

Thanks to a video from TikTok user 'musicxf00tball', it's been revealed the ball was only in play for just over a minute of the four that were added on at the end of the game. Watch it below:

The reaction online has been strong, with many suggesting that the Three Lions deserved more time on the pitch. One fan described it as an "absolute robbery," whereas another also stood by the fact that referee Francois Letexier "blew before the time was up.'"

A third fan added: "Should have been 6-7 mins added time tbh, weird how they got 4mins after all them subs and 3 goals….",and even Spanish supporters were on England's side, with one saying: "I mean I wanted Spain to win. But the fact he blew the whistle that early was odd. He even blew the whistle before added time was up in the end of the first half."

Ultimately though, it didn't stop La Roja from being deserved winners, with one person online stating the call was "questionable for sure, however, we still deserved to lose."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Letexier, who became one of the youngest referees to oversee a major European final, is also a part-time court bailiff in his native France.

This was not the first time this has been the case in a Spain game during the tournament though. In another video uploaded to the same TikTok account, it shows that during La Roja's semi-final against France, less than half of the five minutes added on by Slovenia referee Slavko Vincic were played out.

UEFA Clamped Down On Lengthy Added Time

The European governing body was keen to shorten games

One of the main objectives from UEFA ahead of this summer's tournament was to reduce the amount of additional time at the end of each half. Per a report from TNT Sports, it's believed that the European governing body wanted to see no more than 10 minutes added on at the end of each half except for instances where extenuating circumstances prevail, such as Hungarian striker Barnabas Varga's horrific injury against Scotland.

In recent times, it has become the norm for stoppage time to reach the high single digits or even double digits. During the group stages of the 2022 World Cup alone, a total of 563 minutes were added across all the games. This was done in order to add more time to games, with the aim being to accurately get ninety minutes of football played. The Premier League also opted for this approach during the 2023-24 season, but some have speculated that it led to a major increase in the number of player injuries throughout the campaign.

This time around, UEFA decided to go for the opposite approach, reducing added time in order to make games shorter but still hit the target of 60 minutes of effective game time.